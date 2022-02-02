Students will have a say in coming up with a name for Gloucester’s $66.7 million school now being constructed on the site of the demolished Veterans Memorial School on Webster Street.
The school will house the pupils and staff of Veterans Memorial and East Gloucester elementary schools.
School Committee Chairman Kathleen Clancy said Superintendent Ben Lummis put forward the student-centered process and the committee agreed to it.
Clancy said the committee thought it was a good way to approach the naming of the new school, having current and former Veterans Memorial and East Gloucester students be a part of the process while bringing together the two school communities.
“I’m excited about it,” Clancy said.
The process was announced in a Facebook post by the East Gloucester Elementary School PTO, which put out the call for 14 students at third grade and up who either attended or are attending the two elementary schools. The students would join a committee that would field nominations from the community.
Ultimately, the School Committee will decide what to name the new school, but it will be up to the students to put forward up to four finalists for it to consider.
The students, Clancy said, would gather the information and “have a very active part in putting forward the best final considerations for the School Committee to look at.”
One thing for sure, the school will not be named for an individual as the School Committee voted against this idea in December, with some members saying they favored naming the school for a concept or a group,. Of the city’s seven schools (not counting the preschool), two are named for a person, the Ralph B. O’Maley Innovation Middle School and the Robert Beeman Memorial Elementary School, both on Cherry Street.
The makeup of the student nominating committee would draw from former and present students of Veterans’ Memorial, presently housed at the former St. Ann School on Prospect Street, and East Gloucester Elementary.
According to the post on Facebook, the committee makeup would consist of:
- Two Gloucester High students who attended Veterans.
- Two Gloucester High students who attended East Gloucester.
- Two O’Maley Middle School students who attended Veterans.
- Two O’Maley students who attended East Gloucester.
- One fifth-, fourth- and third-grader from Veterans.
- One fifth-, fourth- and third grader from East Gloucester.
Students will be responsible for running the naming process, with principals and staff from the two schools helping to support and facilitate the process.
The committee’s responsibilities include developing and leading the outreach process by which nominations are submitted; reviewing nominations submitted by the community; identifying up to 10 semifinalists; and selecting up to four finalists for the School Committee to consider.
Students who want to be considered for the committee should submit a statement in writing, video or spoken format about why they would make a good choice. They should also supply the name of an adult who can speak on their behalf, such as a teacher or staff member, or an adult who knows the student from outside of school, but not a family member. Students will need permission from a family member to take part in the process that includes meeting during and after school, including some night activities.
Nominations should be submitted to East Gloucester Principal Amy Pasquarello, apasquarello@gloucesterschools.com, or Veterans’ Principal Matt Fusco, mfusco@gloucesterschools.com, by Feb. 18.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.