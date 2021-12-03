If you’re thinking of buying or leasing a new car, your purchase could help a homebound Cape Ann resident have a meal delivered to the door.
As part of a national partnership with Meals on Wheels America, Subaru will donate $250 to the purchaser’s choice of a participating charity — one of which is Meals on Wheels — for every new vehicle sold or leased from now through Jan. 3.
On Cape Ann, SeniorCare Inc.’s Meals on Wheels program brings a daily meal right to the door for frail and homebound elders Monday through Friday. Menus are designed by nutrition experts to meet the needs of older adults and are prepared by a professional caterer.
Since the Share the Love Event began in 2008, Subaru and its participating retailers have donated more than 2.5 million meals, safety checks and friendly visits to seniors being served by local Meals on Wheels programs across the country.
SeniorCare, a Massachusetts Aging Services Access Point with offices Gloucester and in Beverly, is a regional consumer-centered organization that provides and coordinates services to elders and others, enabling them to live independently at home or in a setting of their choice while remaining part of the community. SeniorCare serves Gloucester, Rockport, Essex, Manchester, Hamilton, Ipswich, Beverly, Topsfield and Wenham.