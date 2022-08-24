A $100,000 donation from a local car dealership will cover the cost of the Teen Creation Space inside the new addition to Cape Ann’s oldest public library.
Sudbay Automotive has donated $100,000 to Sawyer Free 2025, the philanthropic capital campaign for the renovation and expansion of the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library on Dale Avenue, according to the campaign.
“We are very pleased to help with a project we know will serve the community and, especially, our youth for decades to come,” said General Manager Brad Sudbay. “We’re lucky to operate a business in such a great community and always appreciate the loyalty of our customers, which makes this possible. We know the Teen Creation Space will be a great addition to the library, and the project as a whole will add so much value and access to technology for the whole community.”
When completed in 2025, the library building project will preserve the library’s exterior and house a fully redesigned interior. A 15,000 square-foot addition will double the size of the existing library’s footprint.
Sudbay, which has been in business in Gloucester for more than 50 years, secured one of the many donor-naming opportunities available to support Sawyer Free 2025 while filling a need in the city for a public indoor space devoted to teens. Together with the planned new Teen Room, the Teen Creation Space will provide more than 2,000 square feet of public space for Cape Ann teenagers.
“The library is committed to supporting teens as they grow into healthy adults during those years when they are becoming increasingly independent from their families, establishing their own identities and forming groups that set the stage for their adult life,” said Barry Weiner, a retired attorney and the campaign chair for Sawyer Free 2025.
“Sudbay Automotive’s gift,” Weiner added, “will directly benefit teens from the first day the new library opens by providing more and better opportunities for them to learn, grow and connect. When a local, multigenerational family business gives back to the people and places it serves, to me that demonstrates a corporate sensibility of which we can all be proud.”
The Sawyer Free Library project’s cost is $28 million, a figure that includes built-in inflation costs through completion in 2025. The Sawyer Library Foundation, the fundraising arm of the capital campaign, has already raised more than $14.56 million in pledged donations and grant awards.
The project has also received a pair of major five-figure donations within the past 30 days: a gift of $75,000 from the William & Betty Ellis Family Foundation and a $50,000 pledge from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous.
Features of the new library include a sound studio, a film studio, a digital tech lab and a 110-seat community meeting space. It’s expected the new library will result in a 25% increase in annual visitors, a 25% increase in the number of public programs offered each month by the library, and a 50% percent increase in the number of programs hosted by the library’s partner agencies.