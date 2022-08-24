Members of the Sudbay Automotive team gather at Sawyer Free Library to mark the occasion of the dealership’s $100,000 contribution to the renovation and expansion of Cape Ann’s oldest public library (sawyerfree2025.org). Pictured are, from left, Sawyer Free 2025 campaign manager Sarah Oaks, Sawyer Library Foundation Steering Committee member Bill Cuff, Sawyer Free 2025 Campaign Chair Barry Weiner, and Sudbay Automotive owners Don Sudbay Jr., Dave Sudbay, Brad Sudbay and Tim Sullivan.