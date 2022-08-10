A much-loved summer tradition in Gloucester returns Friday, Aug. 12, when the summer carillon concerts kick off at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church.
Friday’s concert can be heard beginning at 6:30 p.m. from the parking lot of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St., and will happen rain or shine.
“This year, Luann Pallazola, Cynthia Cafasso, and Thomas Dort have once again prepared programs that include familiar classical and international pieces, popular hymns and songs, patriotic melodies, and even selections especially for children,” said the Rev. Jim Achadinha in an email. “We are especially excited that Thomas Dort, a young disciple who just turned 14 years old and learned to play the carillon bells during the (COVID-19) pandemic, will perform along with our talented adult musicians!”
Installed in 1922, the carillon bells in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church were the first toned set in the United States.
“Although the bells can be heard from blocks away, the sound is always best near the church,” Achadinha said.
“This year, Our Lady’s Guild will be selling cold drinks, snacks, and even Super Raffle tickets to support our planned repair and restoration of the church’s historic bell towers.”
The church bell towers were damaged when a storm in February 2021 blew off tin pieces that cover one of the two domes. The West Bell Tower damaged by the wind contains the church’s historic carillon bells. Temporary repairs were made at the time, but earlier this year Achadinha said permanent repairs are necessary.
“Although our insurance will cover some of the costs, it is estimated that repairs to just one of the two towers will require our parish to raise at least $150,000,” he said at the time, “but it may be in our long-term best interest to restore both towers and replace both roofs.”
The original Our Lady of Good Voyage church was dedicated in 1893 for the Portuguese community in the city. In 1914, it was destroyed in a fire. The community came together to rebuild it with a two-story church, which was dedicated a year later.
Other carillon concerts are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, and Aug. 26, and Sept. 2.
More information about the concerts and carillon is available by contacting Pallazola at lpallazola@gmail.com.