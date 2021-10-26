MANCHESTER — The town Parks and Recreation Department is refocusing on its plan to renovate Sweeney Park on Summer Street after a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Annual Town Meeting this year approved spending $68,375 on engineering, design and preliminary construction plans for the project. Now, the town is seeking money for similar work at the old Pine Street dump.
The Pine Street site was outlined in the town’s Athletic Field Master Plan as a potential spot for new public field space. Now, the town hopes to convert it into a 240- by 180-foot athletic field for when major renovations at Sweeney Park are underway. Parking at the lot will also be available.
“We’re trying to be proactive,” said Parks and Recreation Director Cheryl Marshall. “Field usage is already an issue, and we hope that the Pine Street field will help with that.”
It’s unknown at this time if the town will maintain the Pine Street field once Sweeney Park is reopened.
“It’s not decided long term what they’ll do with the area five to 10 years from now,” said Marshall. “One of its approved uses is an athletic field, so we hope to keep it around.”
Although the price tag for the Pine Street project’s first phase isn’t finalized, Marshall estimated the department will seek “around $110,000” at Fall Town Meeting.
Weston & Sampson of Gloucester will handle all surveying and engineering work at the Sweeney and Pine Street sites. Marshall said the firm’s representatives have already begun conducting site walks at Sweeney.
There is no set construction timeline for either project. Marshall said the results of Weston & Sampson’s research are needed to start planning. She estimated it would take around a year to complete the Pine Street site and three years to complete the Sweeney Park renovations. Both projects are planned to begin simultaneously.
Originally, the department planned to ask for Sweeney Park funds at Annual Town Meeting in March 2020. Due to the pandemic, town officials hastily cut any non-urgent articles to keep the meeting as brief as possible.
“There was also so much uncertainty (at the time),” said Marshall. “We thought it wasn’t a good idea to ask for money then.”
Early estimates for the Sweeney Park project post-COVID were pegged at $1,282,500. Marshall said Weston & Sampson will provide an updated figure on the total at the end of its study.
The department had floated the idea of building a $472,500 bathroom facility at the far end of the park’s parking lot.
“That still needs to be priced out,” Marshall said. “It may be a potential addition to the project if the town of Manchester decides to go through with it.”
The Manchester Athletic Field Master Plan also includes proposed renovations to Masconomo Park. Marshall said there are no plans to do any work there at this time.
