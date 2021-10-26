Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain showers this morning with a steady, soaking rain during the afternoon hours. Increasing winds. High 61F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain likely. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph.