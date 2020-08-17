Swimmers pulled from water after possible shark sighting

While surfing the waves at Long Beach on Monday, a surfer spotted a large black fin in the water believed to be that of a shark.
Gloucester Harbormaster TJ Ciarametaro explained that his staff were planning to send a boat out to confirm, but as of 11:39 a.m., the wind is blowing too hard to check.
Although officials are unable to confirm the sighting is in fact a shark, lifeguards at Long Beach, which straddles the Gloucester and Rockport line, Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, and Cape Hedge Beach in Rockport are temporarily prohibiting people from going in the water as a safety precaution.
What Ciarametaro could confirm prior to noon was that there has been a pod of dolphins between Thacher Island off Rockport and Brace's Cove in Gloucester that people have been reporting as sharks.
"We don't know for sure," he said. "We can't confirm nor deny at this point."
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.