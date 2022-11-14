An annual symposium about climate change and urban planning will be held this Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. at the Gloucester Meetinghouse, home of the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St.
The symposium’s mission is to bring together experts to discuss how addressing climate change today will allow for more effective, and protective, urban planning in the future.
The event, titled “Planning for Reality: Climate Change and Downtown Gloucester,” will feature experts and four presentations, including opening remarks from Mayor Greg Verga.
Professor Charles Waldheim, director of the Office for Urbanization at Harvard Graduate School of Design, will talk about what the research says about the impacts of rising sea levels and a Category 3 hurricane on downtown Gloucester.
Antonio Raciti, associate professor of Community Planning and Ecological Design at University of Massachusetts, Boston, will discuss the framework for future downtown development given the interests of environmental justice communities.
Kevin Hively, CEO and founder of Ninigret Partners, a management consulting firm focused on economic development and community planning, will talk about the implications of urban planning from the perspective of the Blue Economy.
All segments will have a question and answer session for audience participation. The event is free and will be live-streamed on the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation’s YouTube channel where it will be available after the program.
The symposium is hosted by the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation in partnership with TownGreen to provide an opportunity to learn more about how climate change will impact downtown Gloucester.
TownGreen is a nonprofit organization that has promoted climate mitigation and adaptation strategies, including clean energy, since 2015.
“TownGreen is focused on Cape Ann-specific climate impact research and public education. We’ve been lucky enough to partner with Professor Waldhiem and his team at the Harvard Graduate School of Design to bring our communities realistic, visual research so we can begin to see what might happen in a great storm,” said Dick Prouty, TownGreen board chair. “It is very important that we understand what the climate threats are, what they look like, and begin to take the necessary steps to address it through adaptation solutions.”
For more information, visit towngreen2025.org.