Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and Keolis Commuter Services officials have begun providing city officials and local state lawmakers with weekly updates on their actions to improve safety at the Washington Street rail crossing.
This after a series of incidents posted on Facebook over the summer of drivers becoming confused by the train gates that go up and then suddenly come down, trapping cars or falling on them.
Train service on the Rockport Line returned to Gloucester and Rockport in May after a two-year reconstruction of the Gloucester Drawbridge, carrying the commuter rail over the Annisquam. Work included upgraded safety infrastructure at crossings, according to a slide presentation T officials provided to Gloucester officials on Sept. 14.
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, said in an interview Monday rail officials were going to start regular calls with him, Mayor Greg Verga, state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, and other city officials.
The first call took place Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Gate work ahead
But before that call, Tarr said there was work going on at the crossing Monday.
To weed out any possible issues that may be affecting the crossing, Ted Costa, an aide to Tarr, said a crew installed “all new cable lines or leads as they call them, from all points that go under the grade crossing so that they have solid, brand new pieces of line that relay the signals from the track to the crossing gates.”
Verga also said that things are being done in response to the incidents.
“The critique of this whole conversation has been that this is all just talk, we are not doing anything. and there’s evidence that this is a result of the conversation we had just a few days ago at the track, at the crossing,” Verga said referencing a meeting he had with Tarr and top Keolis and MBTA commuter rail officials last week at the crossing.
“The crossing has been inspected, the timing of the gates has been adjusted,” Tarr said. “The components that trigger the signals and all of those things have been completely replaced.”
The ballast is being cleaned to prevent water from building up, which makes it hard for signals to operate, Tarr said. A vacuum truck is being secured for work scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 17, to remove and replace contaminated ballast, according to the T’s presentation.
New, larger signs, 18 by 24 inches, with an emergency reporting number for problems with the gates have been ordered and there are plans to stripe the asphalt at the crossings, Tarr said.
Reporting issues
On Aug. 31, the City Council voted 8-0 to declare an emergency measure that, among other things, requested the MBTA to station crossing personnel or transit police at crossings or pay for police details and assign maintenance crews on site until the issue is resolved.
Tarr said those requests are being carefully considered.
“But at this point, the MBTA is not convinced those things would add enough of a quantum of additional safety to justify drawing personnel away from other locations and other functions,” Tarr said. He added if the situation warrants them, they would be deployed.
City Council President Valerie Gilman said she plans to update the council on these actions at its next meeting on Sept. 27. She said it’s key for people to report any incidents directly to the T or police as soon as possible so commuter rail officials can track down what went wrong.
“We want people to immediately report it using the phone number that is posted at that train track with that exact location,” Gilman said.
Verga said officials are taking the reports on Facebook seriously and no one is disputing what is happening and that the sheer number of posts has caught the attention of top T officials.
However, of the more than approximately 30 incidents they have heard about through social media, Verga said the MBTA has not had that many complaints logged. Tarr said they plan to use the weekly calls with T officials to discuss any new incidents with the gates that get reported “but if it doesn’t get logged, then we can’t go through it.”
To report a problem or emergency at the Washington Street crossing, call 1-800-449-6393. The Washington Street gate identification number is 053931L.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.