ESSEX — A group of fundraising swimmers lucked out this weekend.
Children, parents, teachers and staff took part in the Friends of Essex Elementary School’s second annual EES Polar Plunge at Clammer’s Beach on Saturday, when the water was about 40 degrees and the air temperature was in the high 50s.
On Sunday, the temp had plummeted and it snowed.
More than 20 swimmers paid $20 to plunge, and others paid $40 not to after someone else paid $15 to nominate them to jump in.
All proceeds benefit the Friends of EES, which will use the money for the enrichment of Essex children’s school and community experience.