With roughly 300 days to go until the city marks the start of the Gloucester400+, the commemoration’s organizers are boosting its staffing — and participated in a little bit of history to boot. Here’s a roundup:
400 Stories Project
One of the signature undertakings of Gloucester 400+, and one that is well underway, is the 400 Stories Project, which aims to collect, preserve, and share 400 stories of Gloucester and its people, from its first inhabitants to its newest arrivals.
The effort is now being spearheaded by newly hired Stories Project manager Terry Weber, who manages the Gloucester Writers Center in East Gloucester, one of the partnership organizations of the Gloucester 400+.
The partnership has already generated a number of stories, both written and oral, that can be found on website gloucesterma400.org, from remembrances of fishermen and quarry workers to ballplayers, musicians, and community leaders. A book is being planned to publish a sampling of the stories as well.
For Weber, a writer with a background in news writing, marketing and research, the stories collected so far only skim thesurface of what the group would like to see develop from the project.
“For me, the stories project is a great way for anyone to be part of communicating their individual, family or community history,” Weber said. “We really hope anyone who wants to tell a story will come forward … and it doesn’t have to be about someone famous or way back in time. It could be about someone who came here today and has an interesting story to share.”
Weber said one aim of the project is to find “unheard and untold stories from groups that may not have spoken up the past”: stories as told from the descendants of indigenous people who lived on Cape Ann for thousands of years before 1623 through to today, or stories from the descendants of African Americans who came — some as enslaved people and some as free people looking for a new life — or the stories from the most recent newcomers that may not be as well known as those of Gloucester’s Portuguese, Sicilian or Finnish immigrants.
Working with the Gloucester Writers Center, the Stories Project is offering help and advice to anyone who wants to tell a story, including setting up a series of workshops about digging into history and writing about it.
“You do not have to be a professional writer to contribute a story,” said Weber. “If you have an idea, we would like to hear from you. If you have already written a draft, we can help you edit it and get it ready for publication on our website.”
Weber also noted that if someone has a story but would prefer to tell it rather than write it down, the project is conducting oral history interviews on video.
Besides stories, the group is also looking for volunteer writers and researchers, workshop leaders, oral history interviewers, and editors for the remembrances.
Anyone interested in participating in the project, as a storyteller or as a volunteer, can reach Weber at mystory@gloucesterma400.org.
Slate of events
An ambitious slate of events are being pulled together for Gloucester400+, and it’s now Isabel Pett’s job to help them all run smoothly.
Pett, a Gloucester native who graduated from Gloucester High and McGill University and is now a business consultant with an extensive background in event planning, has been hired as the Gloucester 400+ events manager.
This year will bring the first major banquet/fundraiser of the 400+ commemoration, and three large events are in the works for 2023: a large spring festival will give a sampling of what’s to come; a summer event will focus on the city’s fishing and maritime heritage; and a fall celebration will focus on Gloucester’s diverse heritage and traditions.
Pett and the Gloucester 400+ Organizing Committee are working with local groups and organizations to make the 400+ commemoration part of traditional occasions, such as St. Peter’s Fiesta or the Labor Day Schooner Races, as well as gatherings and performances that can be tied in with the city’s quadricentennial.
“We’re hoping for an entire year of engagement with our community,” she said. ““There will be events every week, definitely.
“We really want to make sure there is a wide variety of events accessible to the public, that everyone can enjoy, reflecting the themes of Gloucester past and present.”
With deep roots in the city, “it was important to me to be part of this,” she said. Pett’s grandfather was legendary Gloucester physician Morris Pett, and her father Arley, the former city veterans agent, and uncle Barry, most recently the Ward 2 city councilor, have each long been forces in local community, historical and political events.
“I want to do the same, which is why I’m involved, and encourage all generations toward service to the city,” said Pett.
Pett welcomes any people or groups that want to commemorate Gloucester’s industries, community, or local talents to submit an event proposal at https://gloucesterma400.org/event-proposal/, and can be reached at events@gloucesterma400.org. Pett will review suggested proposals with the Gloucester 400+ Review Committee, and can assist scheduling, budgeting, coordinating with city government and more, although planning will be left to the individual groups.
“We welcome all proposals as long as they are welcoming, inclusive, and in line with our mission” said Pett.
Making history
The historic USS Constitution, “Old Ironsides,” renowned for its action in the War of 1812, the oldest commissioned ship in the US Navy and the world’s oldest ship of any type still afloat — is entwined with Gloucester’s history.
Some of the white pine used in the frigate’s masts and woodwork is said to have come from Cape Ann. Gloucestermen have served aboard her in the two-plus centuries since she was launched in 1797. When Old Ironsides arrived in Gloucester in 1931 at the beginning of a tour of US ports to celebrate its restoration, a fleet of local lobstermen surrounded her at night with lit torches and 30,000 people boarded her for a tour.
And so when the Constitution hit another historic moment in January — when the first woman captain in its 224-year history, Billie J. Farrell, 39, was commissioned the 77th commanding officer of the Navy warship — Gloucester folks made sure there was a little connection.
Gloucester’s Karen Tibbetts was at the event with her husband, Jake, as owners of the tugboat company that has long serviced the Constitution, along with Michael DeKoster, executive director of Maritime Gloucester. Karen Tibbetts and DeKoster co-chair the Gloucester 400+’s Marine & Waterways Committee; they presented Farrell with one of the Gloucester 400th commemorative medals.
“If only every American could experience such a ceremony, so reflective of our deep pride in those who dedicate their lives to serve us, protect us and represent the best of us,” said Tibbets, recalling the beauty and grandeur that day — the ship immaculate, flags flying, sailors and officer in full dress attire.
Both the outgoing captain, Cmdr. John Benda, and Farrell gave them a gracious welcome, and Tibbets commented that Farrell, despite her responsibilities with such an incredible ceremony ahead of her, was “interested in who we were, where we were from, our Navy connection.”
Boston Tug & Tow has assisted Old Ironsides for more than 35 years at her annual turns (when she takes a sail around Boston Harbor to turn and re-dock in the opposite direction at the Charlestown Naval Yard) as well as at Boston’s 1976 Bicentennial Parade of Sail and her 200th anniversary sail off Marblehead in 1997.
Tibbets noted that the US Navy is also playing a part in the 400th commemoration through its donation of two replica cannons to the refreshing of the historical cannon fort at Stage Fort Park.
The 400+ commemorative medals, by the way, are available in Gloucester at the Brass Monkey on Main Street in the West End, or the Building Center gift shop on Harbor Loop.