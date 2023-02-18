A Gloucester group is seeking volunteers to help look after the piping plovers when they nest at Good Harbor Beach, and setting up a website, pipingploverproject.org, offering information on the birds.
“We have received a number of inquiries regarding the upcoming plover season,” said Gloucester resident and Piping Plover Ambassador Kim Smith of the website. “And we wanted to have a page ready where people could find sign up information.”
“I envision this site as a place where we can not only get information, updates, and stories about our Cape Ann plover families, but to also learn more about plovers in general, other shorebirds, habitat conservation, and how climate change is impacting all,” said Smith in an email.
Smith is also recruiting piping plover ambassadors for this spring. Ambassadors watch over the chicks from the day they hatch to about five weeks, from sunrise to sunset. Shifts are roughly an hour long, everyday. “Several of our ambassadors like to share their shift with a friend,” she said.
“We are there to answer questions, share information, point out the location of the plovers to interested beachgoers, and direct foot traffic away from the chicks when they are on the beach foraging and resting,” Smith said. “Many of our ambassadors even share their binoculars to better help visitors enjoy watching the chicks.”
Any one with questions or who would like to learn more about becoming a piping plover ambassador, may contact Smith at kimsmithdesigns@hotmail.com or leave a comment in the comment section on the The Piping Plover Project site, pipingploverproject.org.
Bank shows Nicastro art
A local bank is showcasing artwork by a Gloucester High School senior.
BankGloucester is hosting a public viewing for local artist Allie Nicastro through April 17 in its lobby at 160 Main St.
A show opening will be held next Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to give the community the opportunity to meet the artist, ask questions, and enjoy some light refreshments while taking in Nicastro’s work.
“My artwork is not limited to one style, medium, or subject. Instead, the common piece all of my artwork shares is me, showing a different perspective of an aspect of my life. Every work I produce shows an element of the way I view the world ... by adding emotion to every brush stroke, my artwork has a common theme of my experiences,” Nicastro said in an artist’s statement.
Nicastro works as a teller at BankGloucester, and with the Gloucester Education Foundation as a student advisor. She is an active member of the City Wide Art Festival Committee, and has been inducted into both the National Honor Society and the National Art Honor Society.
Before she graduates this year, she is working to complete a 5- by 12-foot wall mural at Gloucester High. She plans to attend Massachusetts College of Art in the fall.
This fall, Nicastro’s portrait of her grandfather earned her a People’s Choice Award in the Crane Estate Student Art Show. She has also received two Silver Keys & one Gold Key in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.
Super Bowl tie
Fans of the Academy Award-winning, Gloucester-based movie “CODA” may have seen a familiar face on screen while watching the start of the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Actor Troy Kotsur, who was the first Deaf male actor to win Oscar for his role as the family patriach in “CODA,” was on the field signing the national anthem as country star and eight-time Grammy Award-winner Chris Stapleton stoodaccompanied by only his electric guitar as he sang “The Star Spangled Banner” moments before the Kansas City Chiefs kickoff to the Philadelphia Eagles to start the game.