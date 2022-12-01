“We need help,” said Lenny Linquata. “It’s been brutal.”
Linquata, owner and operator of The Gloucester House restaurant on Rogers Street, needs ringers. Not just a few, many. For years, he has organized the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign on Cape Ann with the help of his staff.
“I have 15, 20 regulars. I could really use 40 to 50” volunteers, he said. So far this year, the kettles are out in Gloucester at Market Basket at 101 Gloucester Crossing, and in Manchester at Crosby’s Marketplace, 3 Summer St., where a regular consistently volunteers.
“If we had more people, we’d be more places,” he said. “I could really use people in Gloucester.”
Shifts are two hours, usually between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Linquata said the scheduling is flexible.
“The best gift you can give during the holidays is time ... for anybody — somebody you love or a stranger,” the restaurateur said. “Just one shift can help.”
The Salvation Army provides social services and other programs for people battling food insecurity and struggling to pay bills.
“All the money collected stays local,” the restaurateur said. “Over about the last five years, just by ringing a bell, we’ve raised $125,00 to $140,000.”
Anyone wishing to sign up for one or more shifts can call The Gloucester House at 978-283-1812 and ask for Gina, Sandra or Linquata himself.
Holiday party to help homeless
When it comes to those less fortunate than himself, Linquata isn’t just leading Cape Ann’s bell ringers. He’s putting his money where his mouth is. On Saturday, from 7 to 11 p.m. he is hosting a holiday party at The Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St., to benefit The Grace Center, Gloucester’s day shelter.
There’ll be nibbles, a cash bar and live music by the Hot Tub Piranhas, and an empty truck outside — tied to the cost of admission. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to bring an item of new or gently used winter clothing for a man or a woman — hats, mittens, gloves, sweaters, coats, socks, shoes or boots — to help Cape Ann’s homeless. Gloucester High students will be on hand to put the items in the truck.
“People are going to need it,” Linquata said. “It really opened my eyes to how much when The Grace Center was here.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic in the winter of 2020, the Grace Center found itself in need of a bigger, temporary space to house its day program for the homeless and others in need, when the Linquata family offered The Gloucester House, closed as a non-essential businesses, as the winter home for the center.
Linquata said all items will go directly to The Grace Center.
Homeless to success
Carlos Ricard, who came to Gloucester decades ago as a homeless child, has come a long way.
In Gloucester, he lived at Wellspring House and attended Gloucester High School before his path took him elsewhere.
His journey has been more than challenging, but he has found himself with a solid foundation in his life and a message of hope to share.
He returns to the area to be a guest speaker at “Parrandon Navideno — Noche De Gala,” the annual Latino Cultural Gala & Christmas Celebration, that promotes history, education, community and giving back, at UTEC, 34 Warren St. in Lowell.
The event is Saturday, Dec. 3, from 6:30 to 11 p.m.
Ricard also published a book in the past year, titled “The Resurrection Plant: Your Pain Is Your Path To Greatness.”
In 2000, he wrote a letter to his classmates revealing that the new student at Gloucester High School was actually a homeless child. He talked about his story and his family in the Times in a story headlined: “Homeless Is Not Who I Am.”
For more information, visit www.carlosricard.com.
For details on the Dec. 3 event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/parrandon-navideno-noche-de-gala-tickets-453591342917.