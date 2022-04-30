After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a fundraiser to end Alzheimer's disease is making a comeback.
The Lyon-Waugh Bluefin Blowout Family Fun 5K will step off from Stage Fort Park at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 15. Runners, walkers and strollers will travel to Hammond Castle and back to the park.
Grand marshal is Becca Pizzi.
"Our goal is to raise $25,000 at this event to kickoff the $500,000 overall goal of the Bluefin Blowout," said organizers. The Lyon-Waugh Bluefin Blowout is set for July 26 to 28 at Cape Ann's Marina Resort on Essex Avenue.
Money raised will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Anyone who registers for the 5K will be assigned a personal fundraising web, that can be customized to show why they are participating in this 5K and their connection to this cause.
More than 50 runners and nine teams are already signed up.
Entry fees are $40 for adults, and $20 for children 12 and younger. All entrants will receive a free T-shirt. To register or for more information, visit bluefinblowout.com.
Treats for teachers
For the second year, the Gloucester Education Foundation in collaboration with volunteers from the Gloucester parent teacher organizations, will celebrate Gloucester Public Schools teachers and staffers during “Teacher Appreciation Week” with visits to each school by the Whoo(pie) Wagon.
“While we appreciate the work Gloucester teachers and staff do every week to keep our students active, engaged, learning and growing, it’s nice to thank them in person with a little treat during Teacher Appreciation Week!” said GEF Executive Director Emily Siegel in a prepared statement. “It’s also a great opportunity for us to partner with the PTOs, who volunteer to support our schools throughout the year.”
Sally Bertolino, president of West Parish Elementary School PTO, added, “The Gloucester teachers and staff go above and beyond for the students in this community. It's our pleasure, on behalf of the PTOs and parents, to host this event with GEF."
The PTO volunteers and GEF board members will join the Whoo(pie) Wagon in to delivering individually wrapped whoopie pies, courtesy of GEF, to the schools on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Gulf of Maine awards
The Gulf of Maine Council is now accepting nominations for its 2022 awards program to recognize volunteers, professionals, businesses, and organizations for outstanding efforts to promote a healthy Gulf of Maine ecosystem.
The council is seeking award nominees from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. Help the council celebrate these unsung heroes and share their inspiring stories by submitting a nomination today. Deadline is May 31.
In 2015, Gloucester-based Neptune’s Harvest, a premier supplier of marine-based organic fertilizers, received one of the sustainable industry awards for its Yankee ingenuity and stewardship of the gulf.
In 2010, the late Liz Duff of Gloucester received the council's Visionary Award for her work on Massachusetts Audubon's Salt Marsh Science Project.
More information on the five individual awards and nominating forms may be found at gulfofmaine.org.
The council plans to host a reception for award winners on the evening of Thursday, July 28, in Portland Maine.