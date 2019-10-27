Talk of the Times: Candidates to field questions at forums

If you missed the debates sponsored by the Times and 1623 Studios earlier this month, there’s still a chance to meet the people who would represent us at City Hall and in the schools.
The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring three forums next week with Gloucester candidates seeking election on Nov. 5. All take place at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 East Main St., and will be moderated by attorney and Rockport Town Moderator Bob Visnick. The candidates will answer questions on a range of topics.
The events are free and the public is invited. Those wishing to attend should plan to arrive 15 minutes before the forums are scheduled to start.
The first forum, beginning at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28, will feature School Committee candidates. All seven — Kathleen Clancy, Joel Favazza, Jonathan Pope, Ida Shaker, Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince, Samantha Verga Watson and Laura Wiessen — have accepted the Chamber’s invitation to participate.
Tuesday is a double-header. Part one, beginning at 5:30 p.m., will feature Joseph Giacalone and Barry Pett, both seeking the Ward 2 City Council seat. At 6:30 p.m., the seven candidates vying for four available councilor at-large seats will take the stage. They are Peter Cannavo, Joseph Ciolino, Melissa Cox, Christopher DiMercurio-Sicuranza, Jennifer Holmgren, John McCarthy and James O’Hara.
Where the living is good
As if we Gloucesterites didn’t already know it, along comes MoneyInc.com to tell us we live in a great place. The online mag listed the Top 10 places to live in the Bay State and America’s Oldest Seaport came in only behind Hopkinton.
“The unemployment rates are low because there are a lot of available jobs of all types in the area. There is great housing with an affordability rating that is a bit more reasonable than Medford (No. 3) and some of the other surrounding areas,” MoneyInc.com said. “The amenities are excellent with parks, restaurants, shopping centers, coffee shops, and recreational activities.
“Crime is moderately low and the safety rating is an 8 out of 10,” it continued. “The public schools have an above-average rating, and although not as highly ranked as some other towns in the area, they’re still very good, just not as competitive. For some students, this is actually less stressful.”
Also on the list was Marblehead at No. 9, Newburyport at No. 12, and Beverly at No. 13.
Making that living better
The new Cape Ann chapter of 100 Who Care, which launched in late July, will host its second quarterly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 30, and it’s seeking more women to join the group for a full year.
The group meets quarterly to hear presentations about three local charitable organizations and their needs and collectively raise $10,000 in one hour and award it to the charity that receives the most votes from the group.
Either The Open Door, Backyard Growers or the Gloucester Stage Company will be the recipient of this meeting’s largesse.
At the Cape Ann group’s inaugural meeting in July, more than $12,500 was raised through yearly membership fees of $400 and other donations from 125 women for the Wellspring Educational Resource Collaborative to support the salary of a full-time youth and young adult counselor to help high school seniors and graduates of Gloucester High School advance in their careers and education.
The group counts among its members Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and local politicians Jen Holmgren, Val Gilman and Kathleen Clancy.
Wednesday’s meeting will be held in the Compass Rose Room at The Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St., which donated the room. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting will run from 6 to 7 p.m. There will be a cash bar available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
More information about 100 Women Who Care Cape Ann is available by visiting www.100whocarecapeann.org.
Trivia test
Speaking of The Gloucester House, it will be a trivia hotbed next week.
The Rotary Club of Gloucester will host a Trivia Night on Friday, Nov. 1, at the downtown restaurant. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the game will begin at 7. Teams of four will compete for the title of Cape Ann Trivia Champions.
The registration fee is $100 for a team of four players. Proceeds from this event will support programs of the Gloucester Rotary Club. The night will also feature a 50/50 raffle, a cash bar, and light snacks for purchase. Teams may register online at www.gloucesterrotary.org. Advance registration is preferred, but registrations will be accepted at the door at the event.
The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
Commented
