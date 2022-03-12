TALK OF THE TIMES: 'CODA' up for more awards — in Britain

There’s a chance — three actually — that the Gloucester-based film "CODA" will receive some British recognition on Sunday.
Nominations for Sunday's British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards were announced last month, and Emilia Jones, who plays the hearing daughter in "CODA," is up for lead actress, while Troy Kotsur is up for supporting actor, and resident and director Sian Heder for best adapted screenplay. The BAFTAs are scheduled to be held in person on March 13 at Albert Hall in London, hosted by Rebel Wilson.
The film follows the Rossi family, who run a Gloucester fishing business. Ruby, a high school senior, is the only hearing member of her family and often their only connection to the hearing world.
The ”CODA” cast won best ensemble and Kotsur for best supporting actor at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Kotsur, who played the Rossi patriarch, has already made history as the first deaf man to be nominated and win a Gotham Award and a Film Independent Spirit Award for his work in the film. He is also the first deaf man to be nominated for an Oscar. Paul Raci, a 2021 nominee, performed “The Sound of Metal” — filmed at the Agawam Diner in Rowley — in American Sign Language but is not deaf. Kotsur’s “CODA” co-star, Marlee Matlin, was the first deaf actor to be nominated and the first to win, for “Children of a Lesser God” in 1987.
Besides increasing onscreen representation for the deaf, “CODA” has also increased it for fishermen, whom Kotsur shadowed in Massachusetts to prepare for the role of Frank. Kotsur gave a shout-out to Gloucester and local fisherman Paul Vitale and his dragger Angela & Rose when he won at the 31st Gotham Awards, and earlier this week when he won his Spirit Award.
“CODA” may viewed on the streaming service Apple+.
Bells for the climate
To call attention to the need to take “11th hour” action on the climate crisis, congregations across Cape Ann joined together to ring their church bells on the 11th of each month, at 11 o’clock in the morning, for 11 minutes, beginning Friday, March 11.
The Interfaith Climate Justice Group of the Cape Ann Climate Coalition was inspired by First Parish Cambridge and Old Cambridge Baptist Church, who began a similar initiative earlier in the year.
Participants include the Annisquam Village Church, Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, First Congregational Church of Rockport, and the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport. Nahant Village Church and Saint Peters-San Pedro Episcopal Church in Salem are joining in this effort that organizers hope will reach from Cambridge to Cape Ann and beyond.
Hockey lessons
Cape Ann Youth Hockey is offering an 8-week "Learn to Play Hockey" program for children born between 2014 and 2017. The program costs $100 and begins at 9 a.m. next Saturday, March 19, at the Dorothy Talbot Ice Rink, 32 Cherry St.
For registration information visit https://bit.ly/3hZ0F3l; email questions to coach Tod Johnson at cayhgirls@gmail.com