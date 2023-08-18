Well it may be the 21st century, but there will be colonial games and family crafts as part of Family Day on the Sargent House lawn this weekend.
The Sargent House Museum is hosting a free Family Day on Saturday, Aug. 19, from noon to 3 p.m. Visitors can feel free to bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the garden and the view.
The historic house is in the heart of downtown at 49 Middle St., Gloucester. But there is also access from Main Street.
The free event, open to the public, is weather dependent, so look for details at www.sargenthouse.org.
400+ years in a musical tribute
Later Saturday in the heart of Gloucester’s waterfront Stage Fort Park is the special 400+ concert presented by the Cape Ann Community Band with is program “Salute to Gloucester’s 400th Anniversary.” The concert at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, in the park off Hough Avenue, begins at 6:30 p.m. Rain date is Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
“This will be the highlight of the 2023 Antonio Gentile Bandstand Summer Concert Series featuring music special to Cape Ann,” said David Benjamin, the band director and conductor.
Most concerts in this summer series are on Sunday evenings but this one is an additional one in the year of the 400th commemoration.
“We’ve planned a program that covers the music of Indigenous people who first inhabited Cape Ann, those first English fishermen here in Stage Fort Park and the immigrants who followed throughout the next 400 years,” said Benjamin. “We’ll feature the Irish, Swedish, Finnish, Italian, Portuguese, Eastern Europeans and the Brazilians, our most recent group to emigrate here. The concert will be introduced by young musicians from the Gloucester Elementary School Band program, who are our next chapter of Gloucester’s musical journey.”
The program also features the work of local composer Robert J. Bradshaw. The band will play Bradshaw’s “Gloucester Fanfare”, which he wrote for the city’s 375th anniversary. As a special treat, the band will include Bradshaw’s arrangement of the “Gloucester High School Song.” The concert will end with movie music from “The Perfect Storm.” The anniversary concert is sponsored by Bank Gloucester and the Gloucester Cultural Council.
Admission and parking are free. Restrooms are handicap accessible. Bring a chair or blanket.
The remaining concerts of the 2023 season are:
Sunday, Aug. 20, at 6:30 p.m. with Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Capt. Stan (bluegrass and swing). Rain date is Monday, Aug. 21, at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m. with the Rico Barr Band with the J&J Horns (classic rock and pop).
For concert information, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com.
Local youth delve into Gloucester 400+
An experiential performance/arts program, Cape Ann Arts Alive, is about to kick off a week of activities for children ages 6 to 12 and teen mentors, ages 13 to 17.
The program runs Aug. 21 to 25, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It concludes with the public performance “Time and Tide — Gloucester 1623, before and after” on Friday, Aug. 25, at noon at St. John’s Episcopal Church, at 48 Middle St., Gloucester.
This late-summer arts program is designed to foster pride and a sense of belonging to the rich cultural heritage of Cape Ann through music, dance, theater, art and engagement with nature and community, and led by a staff of artist/musician educators and other facilitators. There are two trips, one to Cape Ann Museum and a harbor sail on the schooner Adventure.
In past years, program participants have explored the legends of Dogtown and Gloucester Harbor, the story of Joan of Arc on Washington Street, the bells and the sculptures of Gloucester, and the many different boats that have traveled in local waters.
The goal is to cultivate curiosity, encourage artistic expression, build confidence and a desire to engage with peers and community.
There will be performance opportunities in the fall for the CAAA Singers, an optional extension of the summer program. The singers already have been invited to perform at the opening reception for the annual Schooner Festival on Labor Day weekend, at the annual Middle Street Walk on Dec. 9, and a few other Gloucester 400+ community events.
For more information, visit: www.capeannartsalive.org, or go to the Cape Ann Arts Alive Facebook page. There are a few spaces remaining.