Gloucester’s celebration of the nation’s independence continues this Saturday, July 8, with an extra special fireworks show on the occasion of the city’s 400+ commemoration.
The event was postponed from July 3 due to that night’s weather forecast.
The fireworks show is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. Saturday but if a weather front begins to show up in the forecast, the fireworks can go off up to 30 minutes earlier, said Barry Pett, head of the Gloucester Fireworks Committee.
If that should happen, Pett said a single salute will be sent into the air to alert the crowd that the show will start in five minutes. That single salute also will be sent up if the show is at 9:30 p.m. to alert the crowd.
This year, Mayor Greg Verga and Ringo Tarr, also on the fireworks committee, will coordinate a countdown with the audience from the concert stage.
“They will ask the audience to join them for a countdown in the final minute, with the last ten seconds counting down by number — and when they get to zero, the show will start,” said Pett.
The free concert on Stacy Boulevard is also taking place, but starting at 7 p.m. For details, visit the “Concerts on the Boulevard, Gloucester, MA” Facebook page.
On a final note, Pett wanted to remind dog owners that this will be an extra loud display because of 400 fireworks salutes that will be interspersed throughout the show.
Bank hosting art show
BankGloucester is hosting a public viewing of works by artist Marion Hall through Aug. 19 in the main lobby at 160 Main St. in Gloucester. This public showing is a great opportunity to personally view and enjoy some Ms. Hall’s original pieces.
The focus of this exhibit of 20 watercolor paintings will be a celebration of Gloucester’s 400th anniversary. Subjects include the Ocean Alliance’s Tarr & Wonson Paint Factory, local lighthouses, schooners under sail in the Schooner Festival, the Lane House, fishing boats, Bass Rocks surf, and more scenes of Cape Ann. Hall’s style is a blend of realism and impressionism, with a colorful pallet and brilliant lighting.
A resident of Manchester-by-the-Sea for more than 50 years, Hall graduated from Tufts University 1966 and Boston Bouve’ College at Northeastern University with degrees in physical therapy. Commissioned in the US Navy, after graduation she was stationed at Chelsea Naval Hospital and worked with Vietnam War casualties. After her service she was chief physical therapist at Beverly Hospital. Hall raised three children, Connie, Lisa, and Rob, now of Gloucester, and concurrently ran her private practice and consulted for community health organizations and public schools.
Upon retirement from healthcare, she began her pursuit of watercolor painting, which became her new passion. She has been recognized and accepted as an artist member of the North Shore Arts Association, the Rockport Art Association & Museum, and the New England Watercolor Society.
Hall will lead a free watercolor workshop for Cape Ann seniors at the North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirates Lane in Gloucester, from 1 to 3 p.m. on July 19 and 20 and Aug. 2 and 9.
She has illustrated two books for children about the wildlife on Cape Ann, “Let’s Go, Animal Tracks In The Snow” and “Let’s Go, Time to Explore At The Shore.” She volunteers as a docent at the Cape Ann Museum.
Tarr staff takes new job
Don Siriani started Monday as chief of staff to state Sen. Walter Timilty of Milton, co-chair of the Joint Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee. Timilty is the fifth senator Siriani has worked for in his decades-long State House career. Most recently, the Westford resident served as communications director to Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester for more than eight years. He also worked as legislative director to former Sen. Donald Humason, chief of staff to former Sen. Susan Fargo, and special projects director for former Sen. David Magnani. Siriani was staff advisor to the Governor’s Commission on Early Education and Care in 1996 during the Weld administration. He is a graduate of Salem State University, where he was news editor of the Salem State Log and a news director and disc jockey on university radio station WMWM-FM.