Nina J. Goodick of Gloucester has been honored as a member of the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women’s 2022 class of Commonwealth Heroines.
State Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, recommended Goodick for this recognition because of her volunteer work and dedication to the Cape Ann community.
“From her work helping preserve and display Cape Ann’s artistic and maritime heritage for future generations to her passion for using her various talents to help those in need, Nina Goodick uses her resources, time, and considerable talent to uplift the people of Cape Ann and our communities as a whole,” Ferrante said.
As a member of the board of trustees of the Cape Ann Museum and daughter of a fishing family, Goodick is a champion for Cape Ann’s artistic and maritime traditions. In addition to her normal work with the board, she spearheaded the museum’s The Art of Lunch program, teaming up with the We Are All in This Together Gloucester Facebook group to underwrite the serving of lunch twice a month by the Grace Center, a Gloucester day resource center for residents experiencing food insecurity or homelessness. Using her skill as an artist, Goodick further helps to fight food insecurity on Cape Ann by donating hand-crafted bowls to The Open Door food pantry, to be auctioned in support of its annual Empty Bowl fundraiser.
Goodick is also a trustee of Awesome Gloucester, an award-winning chapter of the Awesome Foundation. Awesome Gloucester encourages and supports projects intended to add awesomeness to Gloucester related to innovation in maritime-related industry and economy, preservation of maritime heritage and culture, and community togetherness and appreciation.
The Commonwealth Heroines are women who don’t make the news, but make a difference. Thousands of women in every community of the state perform unheralded acts on a daily basis that make our homes, neighborhoods, cities, and towns better places to live. Commonwealth Heroines use their time, talent, spirit, and enthusiasm to enrich the lives of others in their community.
The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women recognized the Commonwealth Heroines Class of 2022 on June 22 in Boston.
Photos contest
The Gloucester Rotary Club is seeking high-quality digital photos that show the beauty of Cape Ann throughout the year for use in its fundraising 2023 calendar.
The club will publish it 12-month photo calendar as a fundraiser, with all profits going to its many community and international activities.
The calendar will feature one photo per month, so images from each season are needed. In 2023, Gloucester is celebrating its 400th birthday, and the Gloucester Rotary wants to celebrate this with its calendar. The club is looking for photos that reflect the best of Gloucester, and only photographs taken in Gloucester will be accepted. A selection committee from the Rotary will make the choices. (A photo release must be included for all individuals in image.)
An individual may submit three photos. The photographer of each winning entry will be paid for $50.
Full contest rules and requirements are available online at www.gloucesterrotary.org. All entries must be received by noon Monday, Sept. 19.
Each calendar sold will include a raffle ticket. A winning number will be chosen each week in 2023.
More information about the Rotary Club of Gloucester is available online at www.gloucesterrotary.org and www.facebook.com/RotaryGloucesterMA.
The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
Anniversary celebration
Adult Foster Care of the North Shore celebrated the 21st anniversary of clients Stan and Georgette Fushpanski earlier this summer.
The Fushpanskis began fostering children in 1989 when they took in Lucy, shortly after their own two daughters left home. After reading about the then new nonprofit Adult Foster Care of the North Shore in their local paper, they met with founder and program director Cynthia Bjorlie, M.D., in 2001 and have been a part of AFCNS’ family ever since.
As part of their client status with Adult Foster Care, the Fushpanskis receive a monthly stipend, an assigned care manager and nurse practitioner who visit them monthly and two weeks of respite care to support them in their role as caregivers.
“Lucy has been with us for 32 years now. We’ve spent 21 of those years as clients of Adult Foster Care of the North Shore,” said Georgette Fushpanski. “Every client is different and has different needs. Some require more help than others, and AFCNS is there to provide that help.”
As a MassHealth-funded program, Adult Foster Care of the North Shore provides a wide range of solutions for its clients and their caregivers. These include family, health and social support programs and over-the-phone counseling that is available 24/7. Eligible caregivers also receive a MassHealth-funded stipend through the program.