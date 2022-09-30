Two Gloucester nonprofits have been awarded Expand Massachusetts Stories grants from Mass Humanities.
A $15,000 grant went to Maritime Gloucester for its new exhibit “Before the Loop,” which is about the people and industries that worked to support Gloucester’s vast fishing industry located in the Duncan’s Point neighborhood, now called Harbor Loop.
A $9,165 grant to the Wellspring House for “History Lives Here: The Freeman Family of Gloucester,” an exhibit, website, and a series of public events to tell the untold life stories of Robin Freeman, a father who was formerly enslaved, and four generations of his family from the late 18th to mid-20th century.
The Before the Loop project will preserve the story of the Duncan’s Point neighborhood for future generations. Nearly two generations of Gloucesterites are gone since urban renewal changed this neighborhood. For many, this project will be the closest one can get to understanding the long and very-active history of this former neighborhood, and its representative value for much of Gloucester. The subject matter will focus on the waterfront neighborhood and all the under-recognized industries that built and changed the city.
“History Lives Here: The Freeman Family of Gloucester” will tell the story of the Freeman family, which owned the First Period colonial home built in 1649 that houses Wellspring’s main offices at 302 Essex Ave. By telling the Freeman family’s history and stories, public audiences will gain a deeper understanding of the depth and lives of people who were formerly enslaved and subsequently lived as freed persons around Cape Ann and in Massachusetts. The project will aim to dispel an often-held belief that slavery was rare in New England by telling the factually accurate story of Robin Freeman and his descendants who lived and worked on the West Gloucester homestead for nearly 200 years.
The new Expand Massachusetts Stories grant program strives to promote an equitable and inclusive society that recognizes all people’s perspectives, especially those that have been marginalized and underrepresented.
“At this critical juncture in the history of our state, we see these projects as the sparks for a much needed reimagining of our past and a new vision for our future,” said Brian Boyles, executive director of Mass Humanities. “We believe Massachusetts can only truly thrive when all residents participate in creating, learning and sharing the stories of Massachusetts.”
The grants are made possible through Mass Humanities’ partnership with Mass Cultural Council, the state’s cultural agency, as well as a two-year, $700,000 partnership with the Barr Foundation.
Coffee With A Cop
Chief Edward G. Conley and the Gloucester Police Department Community Impact Unit are inviting the community to come have coffee and conversation with members of the unit.
The unit will open its office doors at 67 Middle St. to community members Friday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fresh coffee and pastries will be on hand so residents and business owners can enjoy a cup of joe while conversing with officers.
The Community Impact Unit formed in February 2020, seeking to expand upon the work of the Angel Program to offer support and resources to anyone struggling with substance use disorder, mental health concerns, or those experiencing homelessness. The Community Impact Unit seeks to improve the quality of life of the residents of Gloucester.
The mission of Coffee With A Cop is to break down barriers between police and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions and voice concerns, all while police and residents get to know each other better.
“I’m excited to meet members of our community for open and honest conversations without barriers or agendas,” said Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro. “Please come out, let us know how you think we can better improve our community, share concerns, ask questions, and get to know your local police officers.”
Anyone with questions may contact Nicastro at 978-325-5471 or jnicastro@gloucester-ma.gov.