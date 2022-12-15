Each year, the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library recognize outstanding volunteers for their efforts and dedication to the library.
As a part of the Sawyer Free Library’s Annual Meeting last month, the Mary M. Weissblum Volunteer Award was presented to lifelong Gloucester resident Rebecca Aliberte. She was honored with the community award for her leadership, tireless dedication to the Friends of the Sawyer Free Library, and countless hours volunteering in the library’s children’s room.
“Volunteers are essential to the work of our Library, and so every year, we seek to celebrate one of our most exceptional volunteers. This year we have chosen to honor the wonderful Rebecca Aliberte,” said Assistant Library Director Beth Pocock in presenting the award.
Library leaders said Aliberte has volunteered in the library’s children’s room for more ten years. On any given day, one might find her doing various tasks to help ease the load of the library staff from cutting out crafts to organizing books story time. When asked, the children’s room staff shared that the list of things Aliberte helps with is endless, “But most important, is her being there makes everyone happy ... She’s light and fun, tells wonderful stories, and just makes us all happy.”
In addition, Aliberte served as the president of the Friends of the Sawyer Free Library for three years. The all-volunteer group believes a dynamic library is a cornerstone to an educated, caring, and stimulating community environment and is committed to identifying and finding ways to improve the library experience for every patron. Under Aliberte’s leadership, the group made significant contributions to enhance the Sawyer Free Library, including purchasing equipment and funding a wide variety of library programs for all ages.
The Mary M. Weissblum Volunteer Award was established in 2016 by the Library’s Board of Trustees and named for a volunteer who served the library tirelessly over four decades.
More information about volunteering at the Sawyer Free Library is available by visiting sawyerfreelibrary.org or its new downtown location at 21 Main St. in Gloucester.
City wins IT grant
Recently, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito was joined at the State House by municipal leaders from across the Commonwealth to celebrate the success of the Community Compact Cabinet over the last eight years, and to announce 78 new fiscal year 2023 grant awards through two Community Compact programs.
Gloucester received a $56,266 Community Compact IT Grant for disaster recovery enhancements of its municipal information technology systems.
The Community Compact Cabinet was established by the Baker-Polito administration in January 2015 as one of its first actions after taking office, with the goal of strengthening the state’s partnership with cities and towns and to allow the administration to work more closely with municipal leaders. Led by Polito, the cabinet champions municipal interests across all executive secretariats and agencies, and develops, in consultation with cities and towns, mutual standards and best practices for both the state and municipalities.
The Information Technology (IT) grant program focuses on driving innovation and transformation at the local level via investments in technology. Over $24 million has been distributed through 425 grants, supporting nearly 300 municipalities and school districts in efforts to modernize and improve local technology infrastructure and software.
Salem State honors sophomore
A Gloucester woman was among 33 students recently inducted into Alpha Omega Psi, an honor society for students who demonstrate strong academic performance and engagement, at Salem State University.
Sophomore Kyriah Smithson, who is pursuing a degree in healthcare studies, participated in the university’s Emerging Scholars program and successfully completed all requirements while maintaining a commitment to academic success during her first year.
She received a formal certificate and a medallion to wear as part of her commencement regalia when she graduates.
Emerging Scholars participants are paired with graduate student success coaches and participate in a variety of guided sessions and focused programs throughout their first year. The program is designed to build students’ academic and life skills.