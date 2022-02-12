There's a chance an Oscar could be coming to Gloucester later this spring.
When nominations for the the upcoming Academy Awards were announced Tuesday, the Gloucester-based "CODA" was chosen as a candidate for best picture, best adapted screenplay for writer/director Sian Heder, a Gloucester resident, and best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur.
"I'm grateful to that community in Gloucester," Kotsur said in an interview this with the Los Angeles Times. "I hope they feel good and celebrate along with us. … I'd really love to hopefully bring my award and share it with them — if I happen to win, of course."
The film follows the Rossi family, who run a Gloucester fishing business. Ruby, a high school senior, is the only hearing member of her family and often their only connection to the hearing world.
Kotsur, who played the Rossi patriarch, made history as the first deaf man nominated for an acting prize. Paul Raci, a 2021 nominee, performed "The Sound of Metal" — filmed at the Agawam Diner in Rowley — in American Sign Language but is not deaf. Kotsur's "CODA" co-star, Marlee Matlin, was the first deaf actor to be nominated and the first to win, for "Children of a Lesser God" in 1987.
“I feel like I have dust that’s been on my back that finally is starting to become clean. I feel a bit lighter. This chip is off my shoulder and yes, it is a historic moment. It just really, it’ll be documented. Even after I leave this planet, it’ll still be documented in the history books," Kotsur said said Tuesday through an interpreter. "And so it’s truly a blessing.”
"CODA" has also increased onscreen representation for fishermen, whom Kotsur shadowed in Massachusetts to prepare for the role of Frank. While studying their "physically demanding," "dangerous" craft, Kotsur said he gained deep respect for the fishing community, which works tirelessly on "a vampire sleep schedule."
Kotsur gave a shout-out to Gloucester and local fisherman Paul Vitale and his dragger Angela & Rose when he won outstanding supporting performance at the 31st Gotham Awards, beating out co-star Matlin last month.
"CODA" also received nominations when the British Academy of Film and Television Arts unveiled its 2022 awards nominations last week. Emilia Jones, who plays the hearing daughter in the film, is up for lead actress, while Kotsur is up for supporting actor, and Heder for best adapted screenplay. The BAFTAs are scheduled to be held in person on March 13 at Albert Hall, hosted by Rebel Wilson.
The "CODA" cast is up for best ensemble and Kotsur for best supporting actor at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, to be announced live and simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m.
The Oscar award show will be March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be telecast on ABC telecast. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has yet to map out plans for its show, except that it will include a host for the first time since 2018.
"CODA" may viewed on the streaming service Apple+.
Still missing
It's Super Bowl weekend, and for some on Cape Ann, their thoughts turn not to football but to a 2-year-old unsolved mystery.
On Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, Abbie Flynn, 59, of Gloucester made preparations for a Super Bowl party and told her son around 4 p.m. that she was going for a walk. When friends arrived at her Saint Louis Avenue home around 6 p.m., they found the stove on but no Abbie, and reported her missing.
She has not be located since, and her disappearance is still being treated as a missing persons case, said police Chief Ed Conley.
"There are no new leads and we haven't received any tips in over a year," Conley said. "This continues to be an open investigation."
At the height of the investigation in February 2020, more than 80 law enforcement personnel related to the Gloucester Police, Fire and Harbormaster departments, State Police Helicopter Air Wing, Coast Guard, and the North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC) conducted searches over several days. They received assistance from about 20 police dogs, aircraft equipped with highly sensitive cameras and thermal imaging equipment, and community members who hung about 5,000 "missing person" posters across the city.
Conley encourages anyone with any new information to contact Lt. Michael Gossom at 978-281-9753.