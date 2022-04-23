The state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs has provided a few more answers to questions about the new role of Gloucester’s former mayor, Sefatia Romeo Theken.
The agency said the the Gloucester native was appointed to her position as deputy commissioner of the state Department of Fish and Game by department commissioner Ronald Amidon, and started April 10.
Romeo Theken’s salary will be $130,000 a year, according to the state agency, and her work portfolio will consist of focusing on marine fishing industry matters.
And that makes sense, since Theken, a former long-time at-large city councilor, who was Gloucester’s outspoken mayor for seven years from 2015 to 2021, has deep personal ties to the city’s fishing industry, as vocal advocate for local fishermen, the long-time vice president of the nonprofit Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association and as a one-time owner of a fishing vessel.
She was also the former long-time community health and human services liaison at Addison Gilbert Hospital before becoming mayor.
Among its responsibilities, the Department of Fish and Game oversees the Division of Marine Fisheries, which in turn oversees the Bay State’s commercial and recreational salt water fisheries, and has a permitting office in Gloucester and in New Bedford.
A call was left on Friday afternoon with Romeo Theken seeking further comment on her new position.
Empty Bowl
The Open Door Empty Bowl fundraiser will still be full of fun and special meaning this year, only it won’t be held in person.
Empty Bowl TO GO 2.0 will be held Saturday, May 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester. Pay-what-you-can tickets are available at FOODPANTRY.org/empty-bowl.
At this fun-filled drive-through event, ticket holders will receive a hand-painted bowl, soup, bread roll, cookie, and a water bottle. The bowl goes home as a reminder: somewhere, someone's bowl is empty.
The Empty Bowl Online Auction is also live at biddingowl.com/theopendoor. Money raised by the event supports The Open Door Mobile Market and Summer Meals for Kids programs.
Best 'towns'
Two Cape Ann communities have made a "best of" list.
When it comes to the best Massachusetts has to offer, the geography and cartography website WorldAtlas.com listed Cape Ann's Gloucester and Rockport, and, about 14 miles from Cape Ann as the crow flies over the water, Newburyport as the "13 best small towns in Massachusetts."
America's oldest seaport won recognition as "a rich-in-sights town known for its fishing harbor" and its prevalent activities of harbor sightseeing cruises, schooner sailing, deep-sea fishing, and whale watching, as well as its beaches. Listed as places to see are Hammond Castle, seaside Sleeper-McCann House, known as Beauport, Cape Ann Museum and Maritime Gloucester.
The list notes the "endlessly photogenic Rockport" has galleries, gift shops, and BYOB restaurants in the harbor area, the iconic Motif No. 1. iconic red shack, and is loaded with activities, from kayaking to exploring the quarries, while the Halibut Point State Park offers waterside trails with splendid views all the way to New Hampshire and Maine.
We'll forgive the article's author the fact the Gloucester and Newburyport are cities, and the listing of Rockport as a dry (no alcohol) town, which it no longer is.
Musicians wanted
Area musicians are invited to play in an exciting band concert on Oct. 22, as part of the Cape Ann Festival Band Concert featuring the Cape Ann and Ipswich community bands and the Rockport Legion Band.
"The program promises to be challenging and to offer some bigger pieces than any of the bands would play on their own," said band directors David Benjamin, Nalani Fujiwara and Bob Rick in an email. "We'll need lots of all instruments, woodwind, brass and percussion. Stands and most percussion equipment will be provided."
Rehearsals begin Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. in the band room of Ipswich High School, and continue on Oct. 13, 20 and 21, all at 7 p.m.
The Oct. 22 concert, slated for 7 p.m., was originally scheduled for this month.
Musicians may contact Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or casadvbe@comcast.net to register for the free program.