There’s still time for budding Gloucester poets to enter the Sawyer Free Library’s Poetry Without Paper Poetry Contest, now celebrating its 20th year. The submission deadline for the contest, which is open to all Gloucester students, is April 30. For two decades, Poetry without Paper has celebrated thousands of local students’ poetry skills while encouraging them to use this art form as a means of expression, while giving them a chance to win top prizes. The contest is organized each year by children’s librarian Christy Rosso with the help of acclaimed Gloucester Poet Laureate John Ronan.
"We are so proud of the creativity and imagination of Gloucester students. Our student poetry has inspired friends, families, teachers, librarians, and this community for twenty years," Russo said.
“Over the years, I have been impressed by the variety and depth of the student poetry. There are always wonderful poems on expected subjects like the beach, summer vacation, fishing, the Red Sox, Tom Brady's departure. And yet, there are just as many surprisingly deep, mature poems from these young writers concerned about divorce, money, drugs, bullying, and much more,” Ronan said.
The poetry contest culminates on the last day of National Poetry Month on April 30. Children and teens who live in Gloucester or attend Gloucester schools are encouraged to submit one to three original poems on any theme to the library. And entrants don’t have to stick to paper, but can set their poems to video, images or music. Poems may be no longer than 30 lines, must be the student’s own work, and be previously unpublished and submitted through the library’s website.
Winners will be chosen from each school age group: high, middle, and elementary. First-place winners in all categories receive $150 Cape Ann gift certificates, second-place winners receive $100 gift certificates, and third-place winners receive a $50 gift certificate with Honorable Mention awarded a poetry book. All winning poets receive a certificate, present their poems at a spring awards ceremony and receive an invitation to appear on 1623 Studio's production, “The Writer's Block with John Ronan.” All winning work will also be published online by the library. The poems must be submitted through the library’s website at SawyerFreeLibrary.org between now and April 30. For questions, contact Russo at crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org or SawyerFreeLibrary.org.
Welcome home, Staff Sgt. Machado
You may have seen the banner hanging on the Crafts Road bridge over Route 128 on the northbound side of the highway.
“C 1/101st Field Artillery/WELCOME HOME SSG WELLINGTON MACHADO GLOUCESTER FIRE DEPT.”
The city welcomed home Gloucester firefighter Wellington Machado on Thursday, March 31, according to fire Chief Eric Smith.
Smith said Machado, who is in the Army Reserve, had 400-day activation and was deployed to the Middle East. Smith said Machado flew back to Hanscom Air Force Base, where there was a ceremony before he came back to the island.
The Gloucester firefighters' union hung the banner, Smith said. There was a celebration for Machado and his wife and family. Firefighter Mike Mitchell, who served with Machado in Afghanistan, spearheaded the effort.
Smith said Machado will be back on duty on Sunday, May 1, after his deployment officially ends. “He’s a great guy,” Smith said. “He’s an awesome firefighter.”
“He’s always the guy you want around,” Smith added.
Machado has been a Gloucester firefighter for almost a decade, and he was part of the first group Smith hired when he became chief. Machado, who is fluent in both Spanish and Portuguese, has also lent his language skills to the city when needed.