Two non-profits are combining forces with the Gloucester House Restaurant to help Gloucester's homeless this weekend.
The nonprofit Support the Soupman is bringing its Big Red Bus to the Grace Center, currently operating at the Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St., from noon to 12:30 p.m.
Support the Soupman will deliver free bag lunches, winter jackets and boots and backpacks filled with toiletries to the homeless and underserved at the Grace Center.
A day resource center, the Grace Center, managed by Lifebridge North Shore since 2018, provides daily meals, services, and referrals to those experiencing homelessness. The center began operating out of the Gloucester House's function room in mid December and will continue to do so through April, when the nonprofit will return to its home at the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church at 10 Church St.
"We are thrilled to be part of such an important outreach effort," said Gloucester House owner Lenny Liquata of the Soupman visit. "Homelessness and addiction affect everyone. We are all in this together. If there is anything we have learned, it is that the stories are all the same it's only an address that changes."
Support the Soupman, based in Bridgewater, was founded in 2018 by Peter Kelleher after he lost his son, who living on the streets of Bangor, Maine, to opioid addiction. The nonprofit travels throughout New England offering food, showers, toiletries and seasonal clothing to the homeless.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken is expected to attend the event. The city continues to look for artnerships to further support those who may be facing hardships this winter. Those interested in helping can contact the mayor’s office at 978-281-9700.
More information about and donations may be made to Support the Soupman by visiting SupporttheSoupman.org.
More information about and donations may be made to Lifebridge by visiting lifebridgenorthshore.org/gracecenter/.