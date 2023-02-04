State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, was among state legislators who spoke during the recent North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau‘s 15th annual tourism summit.
The keynote address was given by Kim Knox Beckius, who is Yankee Magazine’s Travel & Branded Content Editor and the author of seven books including Backroads of New England and New England’s Historic Homes & Gardens.
Attendees included tourism champions from across the region and the state, representatives from the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, Discover New England, Brand USA, Essex County legislators and town officials, and hospitality businesses.
Topics covered included the North of Boston Tourism Economic Impact Update, Evolving Tourism Media Landscapes. Recruitment and Retention Strategies for Employers, and International Tourism.
The event was held in person on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Boston Marriott Peabody, after being hosted virtually for the past two years.
Wedding Showcase
Newly engaged? Beauport Hospitality Group is presenting its award-winning Wedding Showcase this Sunday, Feb. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square.
Future brides can meet vendors of all kinds to prepare for their wedding day at this event, hosted by 617 Event Group.
“While you’re here, you will have the opportunity to mingle with all of our exclusive preferred vendors while viewing one of of the North Shore’s premier wedding venues, Cruiseport Gloucester,” according to the event statement.
On hand will be the wedding teams at Cruiseport and the nearby Beauport Hotel. and showcased will be the Beauport Princess, docked just outside Cruiseport.
Tickets are $15 at Eventbrite, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/512054778627.
‘Crispy with less fat’
Gorton’s Seafood, headquartered on Rogers Street, is getting in on the air-fried trend with the unveiling of two new products, Air Fried Fish Fillets and Air Fried Butterfly Shrimp, designed to offer a crispy texture with less fat.
“The most exciting part about these new products is that they’ve already been air fried before they get to the consumer,” said Gorton’s Vice President of Marketing Jake Holbrook. “You don’t need to own an air fryer to enjoy all of the benefits of light, super crispy breaded seafood, and increasing accessibility to this type of product is very important to us. Over the last few years, the interest in air-fried food has skyrocketed, so we wanted to develop products that deliver the taste and crunch that today’s consumers are craving while maintaining the quality that people expect from our brand.”
The products are made with lightly seasoned panko breadcrumbs and 100% whole, wild-caught Alaska pollock fillets or tender butterfly shrimp.
“The products are fried with hot air — not oil — through Gorton’s proprietary process,” which means half the fat, according to Gorton’s product announcement.
Consumers can still use an air fryer to prepare their meal — the packaging features both oven and air fryer instructions.
For recipes featuring the new products, visit https://www.gortons.com/recipe_category/air-fried-creations.
Since 1849, Gorton’s has promoted “the goodness of great seafood.” The frozen prepared seafood producer is one of America’s oldest continuously operating companies, and continues to be an innovative leader in the seafood industry.