The Rev. Ronald Gariboldi, senior priest of the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport, recently celebrated the 61st anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood.
To mark this milestone, Father Ron will concelebrate the 4 p.m. Vigil Mass this Saturday, Feb. 5, with the Rev. James Achadinha in St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St.
Gariboldi, a Vermont native who was raised in Lynn, studied at St. John's Seminary in Brighton, and was ordained in1961 — just as the nation's first and only Roman Catholic president, John F. Kennedy, took office.
He began serving his adult life in the priesthood at St. Ann's, left for St. Mary's in West Quincy in 1968, and then returned to Gloucester and St. Ann's in 2005, after helping forge the Holy Family Parish of Gloucester and Rockport. Holy Family was created in 2005 through the consolidation of St. Joachim, St. Ann, St. Peter, and Sacred Heart parishes, and the closure of the latter two.
He retired as pastor of Holy Family Parish in 2011, before the Archdiocese of Boston merged Holy Family and Our Lady of Good Voyage parishes into the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport.
Prayers and best wishes for Father Ron in celebration of his 61 years of faithful service and priestly ministry may be sent to him at Father Ron Gariboldi, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
"Thank you, Father Ron, for your prayers, guidance, and support for all who live, work, and worship in the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport!," said Father Jim in a email announcing Gariboldi's milestone. "God bless you!"
Street list book for sale
Gloucester's 2021 Street List Book is available for purchase at the city clerk's office during business hours at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave. The books are $25 each, payable by cash or check only.
Vaccine clinic
Beauport Ambulance will hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday, Feb. 7, on the ground floor of it Gloucester headquarters, 19R Pond Road, from 3 until 6 p.m. The clinic is offering Moderna and Pfizer first and second dose for ages 5 and older and the booster for ages 12 and older.
Preregistration is requested at https:/home.color.com/vaccine/register/beauport.
Unmentionables Drive
During February, West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., is having an Unmentionables Drive.
Donations of feminine hygiene products and packaged women’s underwear may be placed in the collection box beside the mailbox in the church parking lot.
Donations will benefit the Grace Center, Cape Ann’s day shelter; The Open Door, a community food resource center for low-income residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Ipswich, Hamilton, Boxford, Rowley, Topsfield, and Wenham; and Action Inc., which operates Cape Ann’s homeless shelter.