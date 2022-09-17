Celebrating its 99th anniversary in 2022, the Gloucester Rotary has invested $48,000 in the local and international communities since July 1, 2021.
Of that $48,000, the group has provide $32,428 to local projects, donated $10,825 to international causes, and awarded $5,350 in scholarships to local students. The Gloucester Rotary is a diverse group of civic-minded business and community leaders joined in a mission to support the community and the world beyond Cape Ann.
“The Rotary motto ‘Service Above Self’ brings us together to make meaningful investments at home in our community and across the globe,” said Gloucester Rotary President-elect Tracy Arabian, who credits the generosity of spirit shared by the local group’s 56 members for making this possible. “These amazing people donate their time, their money, and their knowledge to make the world a better place. It has been a highlight of my life to have served the Rotary this past year as president.”
Local non-profit organizations that the Gloucester Rotary contributed to between July 1, 2021, and June 30 this year include: Action Inc., Art for Equity, Art Haven, Backyard Growers, Stage Fort Park Bandstand Concerts, Cape Ann Plein Art, Day by Day Adult Care, First R Reading Program, Fishbox Derby, Fishermen’s Memorial Service, Fishtown Horribles Parade, Friends of Council on Aging, Friends of Seacoast Nursing, Generous Gardeners, Gloucester Adventure, Gloucester Education Foundation, Gloucester Elementary PTOs, Gloucester Fireworks, Gloucester High School Interact Club, Gloucester Santa Parade, Harborlight Community Partners, HAWC, Ipswich River Watershed, Maritime Gloucester-Scholarships, Meals on Wheels, North Shore Health Project, Pathways for Children, Sawyer Free Library, SeniorCare Inc, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Stage Fort Park Playground and Bandstand, The Open Door, and Wellspring House.
The Gloucester Rotary’s signature project is supporting the Stage Fort Park Playground and Bandstand. Since 2007, the group has gifted several major pieces of playground equipment to the City of Gloucester. In addition, the group has raised money to support major repairs and maintenance on the bandstand, including partnering with Precision Roofing Services of New England to replace the bandstand roof in 2021.
In 2023, the Gloucester Rotary will celebrate its 100th anniversary of service to Gloucester and beyond. A major project to commemorate this milestone is in the works.
Rotary International’s motto of “Service above Self” is the basis of the Gloucester Rotary’s support of and involvement in numerous local causes. To learn more, visit www.gloucesterrotary.org or connect on Facebook (@RotaryGloucesterMA). Gloucester Rotary meets weekly on Tuesdays at noon downstairs at Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square. Guests are welcome — lunch is served at 11:45 a.m .and costs $23 per person.
Writer’s Block’ returns
The 33rd season of the 1623 Studios television series, “The Writer’s Block with John J. Ronan” kicks off this Thursday.
This season premiere will focus on the winners of this year’s Poetry Without Paper contest which is held each spring for all Gloucester students by the Gloucester Lyceum at Sawyer Free Library. The program airs Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. on channel 12, and will be repeated a week later. After their premieres, all programs are uploaded to YouTube for viewing by the general public.
Ronan, producer and host of “The Writer’s Block,” is a former Gloucester Poet Laureate and a National Endowment for the Arts Fellow in poetry. His most recent book, “Taking the Train of Singularity South from Midtown,” appeared in 2017 (theRonan.org).
The award-winning production is one of the oldest, continuously-running public access shows in New England and has been recognized with a First Prize for an Educational Program by the New England Cable Television Association.
“1623 Studios is a dynamic force for culture on Cape Ann. I am proud that ‘The Writer’s Block’ is part of that effort,” Ronan said. in a prepared statement. “This 33nd year is a real milestone. We have survived the virus and are going strong!”
More information about the show is available by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: The Writer’s Block with John J. Ronan, Box 5524, Gloucester, MA 01930.