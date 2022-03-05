Since its founding in 2019, the Cape Ann-based philanthropic group of 100 Who Care Cape Ann has raised almost $130,000 to support local charitable organizations — such as Wellspring’s Education Resource Collaboration, Backyard Growers, and the Gloucester Education Foundation.
The philanthropic women in the group commit to attending quarterly events and pledging $100 during the one-hour meeting, in effect raising $10,000 each time to support a Cape Ann charity, according to the group's website, 100whocarecapeann.org.
The most recent recipient of the generosity of its more than 100 women members who live on and love Cape Ann is Maritime Gloucester. At its Tuesday meeting the group raised and awarded $12,770 for the museum's new Marine Education Center on Harbor Loop, according to co-founder Jane Remsen.
Maritime Gloucester is repurposing 1,3350 square feet of indoor space to house a small outdoor aquarium, several indoor touch tanks, exhibit space, a lab with digital microscopes, functional animal storage tanks, a breakout research space and multiple classroom areas with a maritime science focus.
"And since one of the charities which did not win — Gloucester Boxing Club — was in serious need, our co-founder Erin McKay started a Facebook fundraiser (https://www.facebook.com/donate/5123135224391901/) and has raised $4,000 just since Tuesday," said Remsen. "All thanks to a group of women (& men in the case of the Facebook fundraiser) coming together and donating just $100 each. Pretty impressive, right? :) #thepowerof100!"
McKay wrote on her fundraiser page that the Gloucester Boxing Club is in danger of closing and was moved by its presentation.
"They are doing incredibly good work for young kids in Gloucester who have no place to go when they are bored or lonely or or being bullied or trying not to get in trouble. Not only do the adults coach for free, but they also help find food and clothing for some of their littlest members who are facing difficult circumstances at home," she continued. "The adults who are the helpers each tell a story of how the club saved them when they were younger, and that's why they mentor. We can be their helpers now."
The group also heard from Cape Ann Art Haven on a nonprofit art institution dedicated to children, teens and adults, whose request, along with the boxing club's, will go back in the hat for future gifts
100 Who Care Cape Ann will meet next on Monday, May 16, at 5:30 p.m. at a location to be determined. Charities may be nominated by visiting the group's website. Questions, suggestions or concerns can be emailed to info@100whocarecapeann.org.
Copley member
The oldest non-profit arts organization in America has accepted a Gloucester fine art photography as a member.
Katherine Richmond was on of 29 new artist members welcomed in 2020 and 2021 by the Copley Society of Art in Boston. Work by her and the other new members was featured in an exhibition at the Copley Society gallery, the New Members Show 2022, last month.
The Membership Committee of the Copley Society of Art assesses each applicant on the strength of their body of work, and accepts for membership only those whose work is truly outstanding. The Copley Society of Art (Co|So), America’s oldest non-profit arts organization, is committed to the advancement, enjoyment, and promotion of its member artists and the visual arts.