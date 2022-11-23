The Fishtown Horribles Parade Committee is gearing up for its Third of July march in 2023 by hosting a fundraising Parade of Trees.
The free event will be held at the Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church, 38 Gloucester Ave. in Gloucester, on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturday Dec. 3, noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday Dec. 4, from noon to 5 p.m. Besides viewing and the raffling of the trees, it features holiday music, a toy drive, cookie decorating, a reading of “The Polar Express” and the chance for photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
“Gloucester doesn’t have a Festival of Trees,” said Cheryl-lynne Goolsby, a member of Fishtown Horribles Parade Committee. “We always go see the Sea Festival of Trees in Salisbury and the one in Lynn, and we thought we’d bring that tradition to Gloucester.”
Groups ranging from nonprofits to businesses to families are signing up to bring their own tree or pay $20 to decorate a tree supplied by the committee for the weekend display. The last day to register to enter a tree is Sunday, Nov. 27. Goolsby said 20 to 25 groups have already committed to submitting a tree.
Tree set-up and decorating will happen Thursday, Dec. 1, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Visitors to the Parade of Trees can take a chance on bringing one of the decorated trees home by buying 10 raffle tickets for $5 (cash or Venmo accepted).
Goolsby said Mr. and Mr. Claus will be available for photos on Saturday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
The Gloucester Elementary and Middle schools’ bands will perform from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday and noon to 1 p.m. Sunday. Also Sunday, there will be a reading of “The Polar Express” at 2 p.m. and cookie decorating from 1 to 4 p.m.
The event is also serving as a drop-off point for one of the local schools’ toy drives, Goolsby said. New, unwrapped toys will go to a local child in need.
Raffle winners will be able to pick up their trees Sunday between 5 and 9 p.m.
Groups wishing to decorate a tree may sign up using the Google form at https://forms.gle/8UL2NXSerxZuj6888. Questions may be emailed to fishtownhorriblesparade01930@gmail.com.
All proceeds for the event will benefit the Gloucester Fishtown Horribles Parade.
400+ book event
The Bookstore and the Gloucester400+ Organizing Committee are hosting an author event with Wayne Soini on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at The Bookstore, 61 Main Street, at 6 p.m. Soini’s book, “Ed and Jo” will be featured in a brief presentation followed by a question and answer session and book signing.
“Ed and Jo” is a love story of the artists Edward Hopper and Josephine Nivison, his wife, which takes place in Gloucester during the city’s 1923 tricentennial. Soini wrote this historical fiction novel to commemorate Hopper’s work and life along with Gloucester’s quadricentennial.
Books would make a great holiday gift and will be available for purchase with proceeds supporting events and programming for Gloucester’s 400th anniversary throughout 2023.
Helping Open Door
The Greater Cape Ann Chamber Visitor Center says that with historic inflation and food prices at a 40-year high, local people need a little help getting the food they need. As such, the chamber asks that you consider helping The Open Door with its holiday food basket and pantry scavenger hunt initiatives.
You can help in one of two ways: by making a monetary donation or dropping off food items at the chamber Visitor Center, 24 Harbor Loop.
Just $35 will provide one complete holiday basket to a family in need. The basket will contain the fixings for a complete holiday dinner. Those in need may register to receive baskets in December.
With winter holidays on the horizon, the chamber is serving as a food collection center for The Open Door. The Open Door, the area’s leading hunger-relief organization, serves people in Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Ipswich, Topsfield, Rowley, Boxford, Hamilton and Wenham, with mobile sites in Danvers and Lynn.
The chamber will be collecting pantry items throughout the holiday season at the Harbor Loop Visitor Center.