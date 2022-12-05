Talk to help parents put end to children's worry cycle

With many students feeling added stress and uncertainty due to the pandemic, parents may be looking for ways to help their kids cope with anxiety.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Lynn Lyons, the nationally renowned author of “The Anxiety Audit” and “Anxious Kids, Anxious Parents” will be coming to Gloucester High School to talk about how a child’s anxiety can take over a family’s routines while sharing tips with parents and caregivers on how to put an end to the worry cycle.
The presentation, called “Helping Your Family’s Emotional Health: Practical Solutions for Managing Worry, Enhancing Flexibility, and Creating Wellbeing,” is geared toward parents, caregivers and students age 13 and older.
Lyons will help attendees understand specific actions to better handle stressful situations children face.
The free program is scheduled to take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Gloucester High, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road. A Resource Fair is scheduled to take place before at 5 p.m. with almost 30 tables from community partners.
“Coming back from the pandemic we were trying to be very prepared with welcoming back students and supporting them whether they are struggling with anxiety or depression,” said Amy Kamm, director of Mental Health and Social and Emotional Learning for Gloucester Public Schools.
Kamm reached out to Lyons and asked her to be the clinical consultant for district clinical staff and she has been meeting with them for more than a year. She recently conducted a professional development with the district’s teachers.
“And it really kind of shifted the way we supported struggling students,” Kamm said.
Kamm said the goal is to identify and change the patterns in supporting anxiety and depression and to shift the way we think.
“So, it’s not on seeking to eliminate distressing feelings or accommodating them,” Kamm said. The idea is to look at the skills a child needs to learn how to tolerate stressful emotions and change their relationship to them.
The presentation is sponsored by Gloucester Public Schools in partnership with the Gloucester Health Department and Gloucester Fishermen’s Athletic Association.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714, or at eforman@northofboston.com.