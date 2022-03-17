Teach to Reach aims to train 'recovery warriors'

A nearly $30,000 grant for a new “Teach to Reach” initiative will be used train up to 44 recovery coaches to aid those struggling with addiction on Cape Ann.
The training, provided for free through the Gloucester Police Department’s Community Impact Unit, will start in May. The $29,878 grant is being provided by the Beverly and Addison Gilbert Community Grant and the Yearley Family Foundation.
“Individuals trained to serve as recovery coaches provide peer-to-peer coaching for those who have been through recovery and those who are heading toward recovery, and they help steer individuals to the community resources that can be essential to the journey,” said Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro in a prepared statement. Nicastro heads up the department’s Community Impact Unit at 67 Middle St. where the training will be held.
The program was the idea of Community Impact Unit health navigator Tito Rodriguez, who is also a recovery coach trainer.
Rodriguez said he is hoping to “increase recovery services in Gloucester and Cape Ann, particularly with our partners and also to develop a professional development track for people in recovery and allies. If they choose to become recovery coaches, this puts them on a track to become certified recovery coaches.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the demand for recovery services, Rodriquez said “we’ve always had a need to, particularly with agencies, to be more user friendly around recovery support.”
“Teach to Reach” aims to support local community organizations and partners to increase addiction and recovery services within their organizations, and provide employment opportunities for these new recovery coaches.
“We are strongest when we face this epidemic together, and the Gloucester community has demonstrated as much yet again,” said police Chief Edward Conley in a prepared statement.
Nicastro said the training will be offered at no cost over the course of two weeks. After that, participants will get 35 hours of supervision out in the field. The initiative will also purchase all the textbooks and materials. After finishing the course, participants can go on the state’s website to become certified. Once certified, they can then find work at other police departments, at social service agencies and in health care settings.
Rodriguez said the training will be offered for 20 to 22 people per class in two sessions, for a total of 44 participants. The first session is planned for May, with the next one sometime after the beginning of 2023. Nicastro said an application link will be posted on the Police Department’s Facebook page.
“What we really look to do is offer seats to local partnerships,” such as the Gloucester-based The Open Door food pantry, for instance, Nicastro said in an interview. Those looking for food assistance may also be in need of a recovery coach, he said.
There will be slots set aside for other local nonprofits and agencies in Cape Ann and all candidates for the program will be vetted.
“Our goal is to have someone who is in recovery and sustaining their sobriety become recovery coaches so it’s more peer-to-peer,” Nicastro said. He added that now, people often call him and Rodriguez for help. “What this does is — and Tito calls them ‘recovery warriors’ — he puts these recovery warriors out into the community so people have more people to go to.”
More information on “Teach to Reach” is available by contacting Nicastro at jnicastro@gloucester-ma.gov, or Rodriguez at trodriguez@gloucester-ma.gov. To donate to the Community Impact Unit’s work, you may send a check in the name of Gloucester Fund to the Community Impact Unit, 67 Middle St., Unit 25, Gloucester MA 01930.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.