Members of the Gloucester Teachers Association are pushing back against the district’s salary proposal that includes an annual cost of living adjustment increase of 1% for the next three years.
The union is seeking a 3% raise to match the regional increase in the cost of living. It is also looking to add a step increase of 4% to the top salary.
“What we are proposing is in line with what you have received over the last contract,” School Committee Chair Jonathan Pope told teachers. “It is not out of line.”
After Gloucester’s School Committee proposed that teachers get a 1% raise last week, GTA members held signs outside of contract negotiations in support of their bargaining team and then arrived at school the next day dressed in black to mourn the district’s proposal.
“The School Committee claims that they want to try to attract excellent entry-level teachers to schools while continuing to compensate the most veteran teachers at levels they are accustomed to,” GTA member Matthew Lewis said last week at the negotiation table. “What we (GTA) ask is this: why give offers that do not address your claims?”
Union teachers has been working without a contract since Aug. 31, when their last contract expired.
While there are multiple frustrations about how negotiations are going between the union and the district to finalize a contract, teachers’ main concern is the School Committee’s proposed 1% cost of living adjustment through fiscal year 2024.
Every year, teachers are eligible to receive three types of salary increases: a yearly step increase already built into their contract; a track increase earned when they complete additional coursework; and a cost of living adjustment (COLA) earned in addition to any step and track salary increase they already earn each year.
Teachers who are on the highest step do not earn a step increase, but do receive COLA every year.
According to the district’s presentation slides from last week’s negotiation, the School Committee is proposing a 1% raise for COLA and removing the bottom step, which means that new teachers enter with a higher rate of pay. The schools are also recommending adding a step increase of .5% at the top.
Lewis outlined that under the district’s proposal each teacher would receive a $22.13 gross increase per paycheck with approximately 30% deducted for health care from each check.
“This means that each teacher only walks away with approximately $15.49 per paycheck,” Lewis said. “That is what 1% looks like.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of living for the Northeast Region has gone up 4.4% over the last year and the index for all items, less food and energy, increased 3.2% since August 2020.
“If we are saying that we are going to attract and retain talent, then how can we do that when our costs are not even close to the regional price increases over this last fiscal year,” Lewis asked.
Negotiations are scheduled to continue on Oct. 18.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.