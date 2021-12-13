The Gloucester Teachers Association has been working under an expired contract since Aug. 31 and some members held a small rally outside the high school late Monday afternoon as closed-door negotiations for a new one were getting underway inside.
One teacher held a sign that read: “Fair contract.”
A teacher’s union representative said the city’s public school teachers have been working straight through the “unprecedented circumstances” of the pandemic since last year, a pandemic which has only made the cost of living more expensive because of inflation, and they are seeking recognition of that with their new contract.
“Here is the whole issue,” said Gloucester Teachers Association Secretary Jodie Parisi, a first-grade teacher at West Parish Elementary. “We feel as though we were one of the only schools in Massachusetts that were in all year last year,” said Parisi, referring to how the Gloucester schools re-opened during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We put in the work, we had a remote hour in the afternoon but from Day 1, we were in.”
In October, the Gloucester Teachers Association pushed back against the district’s salary proposal that included an annual cost-of-living adjustment increase of 1% for the next three years. The union sought a 3% raise to match the regional increase in the cost of living. It was also looking to add a step increase of 4% to the top salary.
Negotiations between the School Committee’s Personnel Sub-Committee and the teachers union’s bargaining team were scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. Monday when several teachers rallied on the steps of Gloucester High. Earlier this fall, members held signs outside of negotiations in support of the bargaining team and then wore black to school the next day in a show of mourning for the district’s offer.
“Basically, what we are doing is, we don’t feel like we are being unfair in asking for the 3%,” Parisi said. “The cost of living right now has increased significantly through the pandemic, well over the 4 into the 5 and 6% range. So, we are just asking for a fair increase for the remarkable job that we did last year and we feel if we were appreciated by the administration, they would have no questions in giving that to us.”
The main sticking point has been the proposed 1% cost-of-living adjustment through fiscal year 2024.
Past offers by the district have included removing the bottom step, which means that new teachers enter with a higher rate of pay. The schools had also recommended adding a step increase of .5% at the top.
School Committee member Joel Favazza said any year working in a public school district is difficult, and that the pandemic has been incredibly difficult for staff, including teachers. But he said the schools only have so much money to offer, with the city only able to increase its levy by 2.5% under the limits of Proposition 2 1/2. Unlike other city departments, Favazza said the schools have to cover the cost of health insurance, so even if the schools are allocated more, this reduces the amount available for salary increases and other needs.
“We simply cannot allocate the funds they were initially asking for without devastating other parts of the budget,” said Favazza, who is not part of the personnel subcommittee. He said the district’s offer may have been taken as lack of appreciation or understanding of what teachers were going through, which it was not meant to be.
“We get handed a pile of money and that pile gets bigger by a fixed amount every year,” said Favazza, and that amount has to be spread across the entire district.
“It comes down to budget and monetary issues,” Parisi said, “but really they should be planning for us. They should planning for that to give us a fair contract when they know ours is coming to an end.” Increasing teacher pay will help keep quality teachers from being lured away to other districts that pay more.”
Negotiations started slow, Parisi said, but they have picked up recently.
“I’m cautiously optimistic this is going to get done sooner rather than later,” Favazza said.
“We are very hopeful that they’ll come to a resolution this evening,” Parisi said outside of Gloucester High on Monday. “And starting the new year with a new contract would really be great.”
The School Committee is scheduled to meet in executive session when its meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, before returning to open session at approximately 7 p.m., according to the agenda.
