The Gloucester Teachers Association, which has been working without a new contract since Aug. 31, came to a tentative agreement for a new three-year deal with the School Committee during a negotiation session held Monday evening, said Cynthia Carney, president of the teachers union.
School Committee Chairman Jonathan Pope confirmed where negotiations stood in an email Tuesday afternoon.
The tentative three-year deal calls for a cost of living adjustment increases of 2.5% in the first year, 2.25% in the second year and 2.5% in the third year.
Among other items, teachers had been seeking a 3% cost of living increase, saying they have been straight through the "unprecedented circumstances" of the COVID-19 pandemic since last year, a pandemic which has only made the cost of living more expensive because of inflation, and they are seeking recognition of that with their new contract.
The deal is not final until ratified by the Gloucester Teachers Association members. Carney said the ratification vote is scheduled next week.
"We feel confident this is the best we are going to get from the School Committee," said Carney, who teaches Veterans Memorial Elementary School pupils housed at the former St. Ann's School on Prospect Street while a new school is being built.
The School Committee is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, starting with an executive session before returning to open session at approximately 7 p.m., according to the agenda. The meeting is being held on Zoom.
Late Monday afternoon, some GTA members held a small rally outside the high school as closed-door negotiations for their new contract were getting underway inside.
One teacher held a sign that read: "Fair contract."
"Here is the whole issue," said Gloucester Teachers Association Secretary Jodie Parisi, a first-grade teacher at West Parish Elementary, on Monday. "We feel as though we were one of the only schools in Massachusetts that were in all year last year," said Parisi, referring to how the Gloucester schools re-opened during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We put in the work, we had a remote hour in the afternoon but from Day 1, we were in."
Negotiations Monday took place between the School Committee's Personnel Sub-Committee and the teachers union's bargaining team with the short rally being held out front on the high school's steps at 4 p.m.
"Basically, what we are doing is, we don't feel like we are being unfair in asking for the 3%," Parisi said. "The cost of living right now has increased significantly through the pandemic, well over the 4 into the 5 and 6% range. So, we are just asking for a fair increase for the remarkable job that we did last year and we feel if we were appreciated by the administration, they would have no questions in giving that to us."
School Committee member Joel Favazza said Monday any year working in a public school district is difficult, and that the pandemic has been incredibly difficult for staff, including teachers. But he said the schools only have so much money to offer, with the city only able to increase its levy by 2.5% under the limits of Proposition 2 1/2. Unlike other city departments, Favazza said the schools have to cover the cost of health insurance, so even if the schools are allocated more, this reduces the amount available for salary increases and other needs.
"We simply cannot allocate the funds they were initially asking for without devastating other parts of the budget," said Favazza, who is not part of the personnel subcommittee. He said the district's offer may have been taken as lack of appreciation or understanding of what teachers were going through, which it was not meant to be.
"We get handed a pile of money and that pile gets bigger by a fixed amount every year," said Favazza, and that amount has to be spread across the entire district.
"It comes down to budget and monetary issues," Parisi said, "but really they should be planning for us. They should planning for that to give us a fair contract when they know ours is coming to an end."
Increasing teacher pay will help keep quality teachers from being lured away to other districts that pay more, she said.
"... Starting the new year with a new contract would really be great," Parisi said Monday.
