A student band of aspiring local musicians, in a group they call Kicked off the Bus, will perform at Minglewood Harborside in Gloucester on Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m.
The band’s performance will help kick off the the “Stuff the Bus” holiday toy drive. The bus is being supplied by the Gloucester Police program Kops N Kids.
The Kicked off the Bus musicians are Brandon Blatchford, 12, vocalist; Henry Goulart, 11, drummer; Sam Pallazolla, 16, guitar; and James Sanfilippo, 16, bass guitar.
Blatchford has been singing ever since his family can remember and he has attracted attention with his talent both online and on the stage. This past summer, he was selected as a semifinalist in a singing competition at Hampton Beach.
Unwrapped toys donated to “Stuff the Bus” will go to families in need and also towards Kops N Kids’ SRO Gaming program as prizes, said Brandon’s dad, Dana Blatchfood.
Kops N Kids will be collect the donated toys from 6 to 8 p.m. at the bus, which will parked in the parking lot at Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., according to police Lt. Jeremiah Nicasto.