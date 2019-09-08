A 13-year-old taking pictures of the storm surge from Hurricane Dorian was swept into the water off Magnolia yesterday afternoon.
By the time Gloucester police and firefighters arrived on the scene at a little before 5:30, the boy was already 50 to 75 feet from the rocks off Rafes Chasm, police said, and was continuing to be pulled farther from shore.
The Coast Guard launched its 47-footer to assist in the rescue, and pulled the boy from the water several hundred feet from shore. He was taken by ambulance from Gloucester to Beverly Hospital as a precaution and is reported to be in good condition.
“Fortunately, as a result of the swift, seamless teamwork between the Gloucester fire and police departments and the Coast Guard, this boy was rescued very quickly,” fire Chief Eric Smith said. “Time is critical in an incident like this, and I’d like to thank all those who took part in today’s rescue.”
