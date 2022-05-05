A 16-year-old is being sought by police after he was seen carrying an air rifle near Cleveland Street and posting pictures of himself posing with the weapon on social media.
Gloucester police on Tuesday planned to seek a warrant for the teen on a charge of being a minor in possession of an air rifle. He is one of a pair of missing juveniles officers have been searching for in the woods off Dory Road in the area of the Babson Reservoir and the train tracks.
On April 29, a school resource officer reported seeing one of the missing teens on social media holding a firearm, according to a police report.
On May 1, an officer spotted the young man seen in the social media post in the area of the train tracks near Cleveland Street carrying a large, black rifle. The next day, a detective said the pair were living in a tent in the woods near the Babson Reservoir.
On Tuesday, around 8 a.m., police went to the area and were met by a number of workers employed on an area train track project for Keolis. They told police they have seen the young men walking back and forth and one worker said he saw one of the teens carrying a gun.
Police went into the nearby woods and found a number of homeless encampments, but none appeared connected to the young people. Later, an officer spotted a tent about 75 yards into the woods off Dory Road, and that he could identify the pair, one of whom was holding the air rifle.
The young men, one carrying the firearm, began running toward the tracks. As officers took cover, one teen came into view from around the bend in the tracks about 40 yards away, with his hands in his pockets. Not knowing if he had a weapon, a detective and an officer drew their service weapons, and ordered the young man to remove his hands from his pockets and stretch them out. Police told the young man they were there for his well-being and he followed their instructions to walk slowly toward them with his hands outstretched. He was handcuffed, and pat frisked and he did not have any weapons on him.
The young man told police the other youth has a rifle he believes that shoots plastic bullets. He was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital for an evaluation before he given into the custody of the state Department of Children and Families.
The other youth, carrying the rifle, ran toward Rockport and officers notified police there. Officers then found the teens’ campsite and the box to a .22-caliber Crosman Shockwave pellet air rifle. The weapon was soon discovered on a path leading from the campsite; police believe the teen dropped it as he fled.
