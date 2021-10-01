The two teen-agers accused of shooting up cars and businesses across Cape Ann with an air pellet gun are facing 27 additional charges brought by the Rockport and Gloucester police departments.
David Aberegg of Gloucester and Mark Madeja of Rockport, both 18, will be arraigned in Gloucester District Court on Oct. 22 on 17 counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle and 10 counts of vandalized property.
The two were arrested at 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 7 after reports of shots fired at the Crow’s Nest bar on Main Street in Gloucester. Police found open alcohol containers inside the teens’ vehicle and pellet guns nearby.
Aberegg and Madeja were held before their first arraignment in Gloucester District Court later that morning. Both were charged then with malicious destruction of property, causing more than $1,200 of damage, being a minor in possession of liquor, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and carrying a firearm on school grounds.
Madeja also was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop or yield, failure to stop for police, speeding and a marked lanes violation.
Both posted $1,000 cash bail after that arraignment.
At the time of their arrests, police reported damage to 33 vehicles and one business in Gloucester, and 13 vehicles and seven businesses in Rockport. Reports of damage continued to come in after the arraignment, including at two businesses on Bearskin Neck in Rockport.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.