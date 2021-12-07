A tight-knit group of 25 Gloucester freshmen recently banded together to form Helping Hands 25 to make a difference for kids in need during the holidays.
The friends were able to raise enough money to buy six carts full of toys suitable for a range of ages during a recent shopping trip to Walmart.
The toys were then brought to the Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 on Washington Street to eventually be donated to the local nonprofit Action Inc., which is also running a holiday fund drive with Pathways for Children and Wellspring House Inc. to provide gift cards for 400 Cape Ann families who are struggling financially.
Nicole Tucker and her daughter Ella Tucker, a freshman at Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School in Danvers, was one of those who responded to a message to help raise money and shop for toys for children in need. The majority of students in Helping Hands 25 are members of Gloucester High School’s Class of 2025, while a couple are students at Essex Tech.
“The kids raised $1,300 together,” Nicole Tucker explained.
Nicole Tucker’s friend, Josie Martell, whose son Giacomo Martell is a member of Help Hands 25, said they had the idea last week of having each family in the friends group pitch in about $50, which they all did in short order.
“It was great,” Josie Martell said. “The kids were all on board with it.”
The teens then split up into five groups, with each group having about $250 with which to purchase gifts, the moms said. This also provided the teens with a lesson in budgeting.
The teens shopped for a range of ages, buying everything from baby toys to bikes, including stuff for hard-to-buy-for teens. These Santa’s little helpers scooped up scooters and arts and crafts; Operation and Jenga games; basketballs and Hula Hoops.
Mark Nestor, the legion’s commander, accepted the toys on behalf of the post and presented the group with a citation of appreciation.
Nicole Tucker and Josie Martell said the kids are planning to continue with their giving partnership, raising money and providing help four times a year. In addition to Christmas, they plan to give back at Easter, during the back-to-school shopping season and at Thanksgiving.
“I’m so proud of the kids,” Nicole Tucker said. “All of the parents of these kids are extremely lucky.”
Peggy Hegarty-Steck, Action Inc.’s executive director said it was impressive how the kids raised that amount of money and then took the time to shop. “I’m heartened to hear about it,” said Hegarty-Steck, who said in years past, struggling families would be able to pick out toys at a pop-up shop.
“I think especially given what a lot of kids have been through the last couple of years and not being able to do what they normally would be able to do ... I think it’s incredible the kids thought of others and wanted to give back,” she said.
In 2020, due to the pandemic, Action, Wellspring and Pathways came together for a holiday fund drive, raising $140,000 and serving more than 1,000 children by providing families with $100 gift cards with which to shop. Hegarty-Steck said families loved having the choice of being able to pick out gifts on their own. There is a wait list for recipient families, but the Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund is still accepting donations at capeannkids.org.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.