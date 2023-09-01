Each year, approximately 6 million tons of human-made trash find its way into the oceans, posing significant health and safety risks to human and marine life, and on Sept. 10 Temple Ahavat Achim in Gloucester is inviting Cape Ann residents to participate in a cleanup event at Pavilion Beach to illustrate the concept in Judaism of Tikkun Olam, which means “repair the world.”
The cleanup will take place from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. as part of the temple’s annual contemporary interpretation of the Jewish tradition, known as Reverse Tashlich.
On Rosh Hashanah, Jews take part in the ancient ritual of Tashlich, visiting a body of water and symbolically casting off their sins of the past year into the water to start the New Year with purity of heart. The temple’s Reverse Tashlich initiative extends across its entire temple community and aligns with the goals of Repair the Sea, a Jewish organization dedicated to marine conservation (visit its website at repairthesea.org). This event immediately follows a study session on the opening day of The Sylvia Cohen Family Learning Project, Temple Ahavat Achim’s programming for children and their families.
Participants can meet at Temple Ahavat Achim, at 86 Middle St. in Gloucester, and walk to Pavilion Beach in front of the Beauport Hotel.
Last year, about 30 students of The Sylvia Cohen Family Learning Project were so enthusiastic about the cleanup they picked up trash on their walk all the way down from the temple to and on the Pavilion Beach, filling more than 10 trash bags, according to environmentalist Carmel Valianti who sits on the temple’s board of directors.
Those joining the cleanup effort are asked to bring a pair of gardening gloves; however, if you don’t have any, the temple will provide plastic gloves. Suitable footwear for walking on the beach is also recommended.
Children will be under parental supervision throughout the event.
Compostable and plastic bags will be available for everyone’s use.
More information is available temple’s website at taagloucester.org or by contacting Valianti at 1-978-337-7506.
