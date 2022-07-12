ESSEX — The temporary Causeway bridge over the Essex River opened to traffic at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The new bridge is expected to remain open for the next 20 months while contractors with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation tear down and rebuild the original out-of-service bridge, a $4.5 million state-funded project.
The temporary bridge is limited to vehicles with four or fewer axles. Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki said the restriction is because of the narrow curves at each end of the new span. The bridge reportedly has no weight limits.
“Fire trucks and school buses are all fine,” he said. “Just large trailer trucks (are forbidden). They’ll be sent around on other major roads. MassDOT will using signage to redirect them.”
Truck drivers will need to loop around Routes 128 and 22 instead of crossing the bridge.
In related work, National Grid needs to safely move some utilities to a temporary construction location to accommodate the bridge project. As a result some 500 National Grid customers along Route 133 in town are expected to experience power outages beginning Thursday, July 14, at 10 p.m. through Friday, July 15, at 6 a.m. If it rains Thursday evening, the outage is planned to happen during the same hours on Monday, July 18.
The affected areas include Main Street, John Wise Avenue and all adjacent streets, to the Ipswich/Essex line.
