Temporary Causeway bridge takes shape, to open in May

ESSEX — The temporary Causeway bridge over the Essex River is taking shape as the steel work is put in place.
Once completed, the temporary bridge will be used by drivers while MassDOT rebuilds the existing bridge carrying Main Street, which is also Route 133, over the river.
Work on the temporary bridge has been ongoing since the start of the year. It was previously announced that the bridge will be open for traffic in March, but the plans have since changed.
“It’ll now be sometime in May,” said Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki. “MassDOT decided to do more of the utility work prior to traffic diversion. It’s not a delay, it’s just a change in sequencing.”
In 2018, bridge inspectors found the current Causeway bridge’s support system was damaged beyond repair. It will be demolished sometime this May, followed by construction of the new bridge in the summer. The $4.5 million state-funded project is expected to be completed by fall 2023.
