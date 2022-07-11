ESSEX — The temporary Causeway bridge that stretches over Essex River will open to traffic this week. and because of that some 500 National Grid customers along Route 133 will likely lose power Thursday overnight.
The opening of the temporary bridge, which carries Main Street (Route 133) over the Essex River, is planned to occur on Tuesday, July 12, but if need be will be delayed to Wednesday, July 13.
The temporary bridge has been under construction since January. It will allow most traffic to flow freely while the Massachusetts Department of Transportation demolishes the original faulty bridge and rebuilds it.
While there is no weight limit associated with the bypass bridge, an announcement from the town says large trailer trucks will not be able to safely negotiate the curves and will be directed to use other routes via signage on other major highways.
The $4.5 million state-funded project is expected to be completed by fall 2023. However, the town expects that the bypass bridge will be in use as late as the spring of 2024.
Following the bridge opening, some 500 National Grid customers along Route 133 in Essex are expected to experience power outages beginning Thursday, July 14, at 10 p.m. through Friday, July 15, at 6 a.m. If it rains Thursday evening, the outage is planned to happen during the same hours on Monday, July 18.
The affected areas include Main Street, John Wise Avenue and all adjacent streets, to the Ipswich/Essex line.
According to the Essex Police Department, National Grid needs to safely move some utilities to a temporary construction location in order to accommodate the ongoing Main Street bridge project.
Anyone seeking more information or who has concerns about the planned outage may call National Grid Customer Service at 1-800-322-3223.
