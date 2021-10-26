In the middle of a strained and highly emotional bargaining session last Monday, the Gloucester Teachers’ Association came to the table with another counter offer for the School Committee.
The union teachers proposed a gradual increase of 9% in base pay, along with adjustments in step and track increases, over the next three years that would bring the top salary for Gloucester educators more in line with their peers in the region and ensure the pay rates do not lag behind inflation.
The School Committee, by comparison, had offered an annual cost of living adjustment increase of just 1% over three years, along with adjustments in step and track increases.
GTA negotiator Anthony Parolisi said the committee had proposed adding an additional step at half a percent, but the union was countering with a gradual increase in step pay of 4% over the three years, which would make it easier to absorb in the budget. “We are trying to come into your direction.”
Union teachers have been working without a new contract since Aug. 31, when their last contract expired.
Every year, teachers are eligible to receive three types of salary increases: A yearly step increase; a track increase earned when they complete additional coursework; and a cost of living adjustment (COLA) earned in addition to any step and track salary increase they already earn each year.
Teachers who are on the highest step do not earn a step increase, but do receive COLA every year.
In the union’s newest proposal, they stated they would like to see fiscal year 2022 (the current year) have a new top step at 2% above the previous step, drop the lowest step entirely, include a 3% raise to COLA, and add columns to the Academic Salary Schedule that account for teachers who have completed 15 and 45 credits beyond the MA degree.
In fiscal 2023, they proposed increasing the new top step to 3% above the previous step and another 3% raise to COLA.
And for the final year, the teachers proposed that the new top step increase to 4% above the previous and a 3% raise for COLA.
GTA President Cynthia Carney confirmed to the Times that the COLA increase over three years would be 9%, while the step increase would be a total of 4% after three years.
“We opted to gradually increase this so the School Committee could budget accordingly,” she said.
The union’s first proposal was a 3% raise to match the regional increase in the cost of living, along with adding a step increase of 4% to the top salary.
The committee, however, stuck with its original proposal for last Monday’s meeting.
In addition to the 1% COLA raise, the School Committee had proposed removing the bottom step, which means that new teachers would enter with a higher rate of pay, and adding a step increase of .5% at the top.
With the district’s most experienced teachers currently earning between $81,000 and $91,248 yearly, the committee’s proposal would raise that over the next three years to between $84,640 and $95,430.
“We live in a community where one in every six families are at The Open Door,” committee member Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince said.
“You are worth billions to me,” she added. “But the reality is that we live in Gloucester, this is how the community operates and this is the community that funds us, this is the taxpayers that will pay for this and I can tell you right now I am struggling with this conversation.”
Teixeira Prince referenced how the School Committee has been inundated with emails and phone calls from residents shaming them for their proposed 1% raise for COLA, including a letter that was circulating through the community.
She called the union’s communication to the community “misleading” by saying that teachers will only be getting a 1% raise, when in reality the committee’s first proposal has salaries increasing by more than 1% with the creation of a new step.
During the meeting, when the two groups came back from their caucus, the union requested to clarify wording in the letter that had been sent out publicly.
School Committee members, however, responded that such a discussion would not be helpful and ended the meeting.
“We are not going to have this back and forth,” Teixeira Prince said. “We are done.”
The School Committee will present its counter proposals to the GTA at their next bargaining session, which is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 8.
