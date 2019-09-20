Tests find no EEE-, West Nile-carrying mosquitoes in Manchester

MANCHESTER — The Northeast Mosquito Control District was unable to find any evidence of mosquitoes carrying Eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus in Manchester.
On Friday afternoon, the Manchester Board of Health confirmed mosquito tests in town came back negative for both viruses.
Still, Manchester remains at the "moderate" risk level for EEE, which means no heightened actions are necessary.
Residents are still advised to use mosquito repellent with DEET, permethrin, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus when outside until the season's first a hard frost.
Testing, including expanded collection sites, will continue through mid-October.
On Wednesday, the state Department of Public Health confirmed a Manchester resident had contracted EEE some two to three weeks ago. This is the ninth confirmed case of the virus in Massachusetts this year. Where the Manchester patient contracted the virus is still unknown; the patient is said o travel between Ipswich, Boxford, Topsfield, Essex, Gloucester and Manchester for work.
"Unfortunately, it is not always possible to accurately determine where someone was exposed to EEE and mosquito testing from Essex County has shown very low levels of positivity throughout the season," said Ann Scales, media contact for the state Department of Public Health. "Because the patient was exposed to the virus between 2-3 weeks ago, current mosquito trapping results are not necessarily correlated with risk of exposure at that time."
Although Gloucester, Rockport and Essex are not part of the Northeast Mosquito Control District and do not receive routine mosquito tests, the state Health Department is monitoring the situation in the three municipalities.
"Information from mosquito trapping in the area, combined with knowledge about the habitat in the communities, is useful in helping to assess risk," said Scales. "The communities were assessed at being at low risk based on historical patterns of disease and the minimal habitat appropriate to support EEE activity."
Gloucester, Rockport and Essex currently are at a "low" risk level.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
