ROCKPORT — On Tuesday, the Community Preservation Committee heard presentations for three of the 10 projects applying for community preservation money at Fall Town Meeting.
The 10 projects are asking for a total of $1,977,800. Each year, the committee grants around $700,000 to seven or eight community-focused projects, and Town Meeting approves the spending. Last year’s Fall Town Meeting issued nearly $500,000 to seven projects.
The committee heard pitches for renovation projects on Thacher Island and Bradley Wharf, and cash for an affordable housing project on Granite Street.
The Thacher Island Association hopes to receive $200,000 from the committee this year in order to hit its funding goal of $400,000.
For the past couple of years, the association has been fundraising to renovate the island’s North and South towers, which president Bill Whiting said are in serious need of repair. The North tower is reportedly in the worst shape. It has been closed to the public for the past few years, ever since a piece of plaster crashed through its small entry hut at the base.
So far, Whiting said the association has raised $140,000 from its members, “a few large donors” and one foundation.
In addition to Community Preservation Committee funding, the association hopes to raise additional money from other institutions that have donated to other Thacher Island projects in the past. Sometime in the spring, donations will be solicited from all Rockport residents. The association also plans on offering cruises around the island in the summer in exchange for donations.
Andrew Leonard, project manager at Harborlight Community Partners, said the nonprofit is seeking a $180,000 cash injection for its affordable housing project planned at 5 Granite St. The project went out to bid $1 million over budget. Like many capital projects in this day and age, the increase was due to rising materials and labor costs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Community Preservation Committee has awarded the Granite Street Crossing project around $470,000 in grants over the years. Leonard told the members this will be the last time Granite Street Crossing will need to ask for money.
Granite Street Crossing plans to bring 17 supportive senior units and six, two-story family townhouses to Rockport. It received funding and tax allocation from the state last summer. Leonard said Harborlight hopes to start construction in May, which will last between 12 to 14 months. If it is unable to close the $1 million funding gap before construction starts, it may have to defer some aspects of the project until it can get the money.
And finally, Public Works Director Gary LeBlanc and Assistant Director Aaron Cilluffo discussed the need for $40,000 to pay for “the design, permitting, bid construction, oversight of restoration and preservation of Bradley Wharf.”
According to LeBlanc, Bradley Wharf, home to world-famous Motif No, 1 building, is slowly losing its strength. Excess sediment and sinkholes have caused the pier to sink deeper into the sand.
“It’s gotten incredibly dangerous,” said LeBlanc, “and there’s a concern the building is undermining ... I just hope the Motif doesn’t get washed away one day.”
Over the years, Public Works and the harbormaster office have issued a couple of Band-Aids, as LeBlanc described, to keep Bradley Wharf upright. Now, LeBlanc said he believes it’s time for a long-term solution.
The committee members were not fully on board with funding designs for a restoration project without fully understanding Bradley Wharf’s issues. They recommended LeBlanc and Cilluffo should contact their consultants to see how much a full study of the wharf costs. LeBlanc and Cilluffo said they should be able to get a quote by May, when the committee will begin its second round of interviews.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.