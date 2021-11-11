The phrase “We are all in this together” took on a whole new meaning this week as the community joined to honor local veterans.
Whether it was singing, listening to speeches, taking part in a drive-through parade or just being in their presence, many residents said thank you to their local veterans’ in their own way this Thursday.
“We thank each other, we support each other, and we remember together,” Cape Ann Veterans Services Director Adam Curcuru said Thursday. “Today is a day to celebrate but it is also our time to heal and to teach and to know that we have left an honorable and noble legacy.”
As Curcuru spoke words of support to local veterans outside City Hall, he was joined by Gloucester leaders, residents and veterans who gathered around him to honor and remember those who fought for their country.
Capt Lester Wass American Legion Post 3 Chaplain Paul Kreuger provided prayer, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante gave words of comfort, “The Singing Goalie” Beckett Guest and Alexandra Grace and Josh Cominelli sang songs, and Jim Dalpiaz played taps while Cindy Carrancho performed “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes.
While there was an overwhelming amount of support at City Hall, these Cape Ann residents weren’t alone in their efforts to honor veterans.
“Today, across our great nation, communities continue to honor the millions of military Veterans who went to defend our great nation through times of war and times of peace,” Curcuru said.
In Rockport, a ceremony at Edward Peterson American Legion Hall Post 98 featured a salute to the armed forces and performance of the “Star Spangled Banner” by the Rockport Legion Band, with Bob Rick conducting, and a prayer and benediction by the Rev. Matthew Wigton of the First Baptist Church of Rockport. U.S. Air Force veteran Philip A. Crotty was the speaker.
At 11 a.m., the Post 98 Firing Squad performed a salute to the dead of all wars.
A service took place at 11 a.m. in front of the Amaral Bailey American Legion Hall Post 113, in Manchester.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, there are around 19 million U.S. veterans as of 2021. In Massachusetts alone, there are 379,772 veterans.
The day of remembrance became solidified in history on Nov. 11, 1919, when President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Armistice Day to honor veterans of all U.S. wars and mark the end of World War I. The day was then declared a federal holiday when President Dwight Eisenhower issued the first ‘Veterans Day Proclamation.”
“Unfortunately, this idea of peace did not last,” Curcuru said.
He noted that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of Sept. 11, which started the United States’ longest war.
“In 2021, we hoped to celebrate the end of America’s longest war. Instead, we have been left with thoughts that mirror our fellow brothers and sisters of the Vietnam War,” Curcuru said, noting that pictures of the U.S. withdrawal from Kabul mirror those of Saigon.
“To all of our Afghan veterans, know you are not alone in these feelings, you are surrounded by the support of your own generation, the Vietnam generation and our community,” he added.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken echoed Curcuru’s desire to support veterans, noting that she wants to continue to help them get the services that are out there.
She referenced Chapter 115 benefits, which provides a uniform program of financial and medical assistance for indigent veterans and their dependents.
“Thank you is not enough,” she said. “I could’ve read the usual poems, said the usual speeches, but since this is my last one I wanted to talk to you from the heart.”
“We cannot give up on our veterans,” said Romeo Theken who leaves office at the end of the year. “We cannot forget.”
Following the ceremony, the public joined city leaders and veterans in the CATA Trolley for a drive-by parade past Seacoast Nursing Home and Gloucester Health Care to honor the veterans that live there.
