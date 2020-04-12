DANVERS — With most people calling the school by its new nickname, Essex Tech, it's easy to forget sometimes that its full name is the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School.
That means some students are there to learn how to care for animals in their veterinary and animal care programs. And that, in turn, means that there are animals on the Danvers campus.
With most of the humans gone from the closed campus, however, and nature having taken its course, it's the birthing season for sheep.
Two "girls," Hermione and Ginny, and two "boys," Weasley and Potter, were born to moms Lambert and Eweminem this week at the school's barn.
Superintendent Heidi Riccio said they are just four of the 15 to 20 lambs that are due this month at the school.
"We're thankful to see that the lambs are healthy, and look forward to the arrival of several other lambs in the coming days," said Riccio.
Sheep do not usually require a veterinarian to give birth to lambs, but staff have been on campus to monitor, feed and check on the animals, sometimes using remote cameras to watch over the flock.
Those overseeing the lambs and sheep have included supervisor of farm and grounds Wesley Leavitt and farmhands Alyssa Hajek-Jones and Jason Girard. Several co-op students have also taken part in caring for the animals in the past several months, including Sunny Marcus, Dylan Elms and Emily Eberhardt. Coronavirus has kept them from watching the births, but Riccio said she wants to credit them for their work.
"I'd like to thank the staff who have kept tending and watching over our animals here at Essex Tech, even in the unique situation we're facing today with the COVID-19 pandemic," Riccio said.
