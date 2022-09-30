When Rockport native Cory C. Bullard relapsed and died on Aug. 19, 2017, the 30-year-old not only lost his battle with addiction after two years drug-free, but his dream of being a substance abuse counselor helping those in recovery almost died with him.
Almost, that is.
At 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept 29, on what was Cory’s birthday, his parents Colleen and Gordon Bullard of Rockport gathered with about 75 others to mark the creation of the nonprofit CCB Foundation’s The CORE Peer Recovery & Resource Center at 11-15 Parker St. in Gloucester.
Those gathered included those in the recovery community, members of Gloucester Police Department’s Community Impact Unit, donors, members of CCB Foundation’s board, state lawmakers and city officials.
“And Gordon and Colleen, we could never say ‘thank you’ enough to both of you,” state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester said. He said the couple experienced the unthinkable.
“And against the crushing weight of that loss, you did something remarkable. Even as you were carrying the burden of the loss in your hearts, you were carrying the dream that Cory had on his shoulders.” Cory had just been certified to be a substance abuse councilor, Tarr said.
“And that dream, that dream didn’t go away when we lost him because you elevated it and you carried it and never gave up and you brought us to this day,” Tarr said.
The new center, whose windows offer stunning views of Gloucester’s waterfront, is meant to have a welcoming environment with a kitchen, training room, computer room, recreation room and other spaces.
“So Cory struggled on and off with the disease of addiction for several years but he had found recovery and he was in recovery for two years but that momentary relapse that he had, it cost him his life,” Gordon Bullard said.
He said they began the journey to help those struggling to maintain their recovery.
Area’s only center
Over the past four years, Gordon Bullard said, through the work of the CCB Foundation, donors and volunteers, they have been able to raise money to provide support for programs and services for people in recovery, working through various partners. But they wanted to do more locally.
“We saw that the power of a peer community-led recovery center was really the right fit,” Bullard said.
Officials said the center aims to open to new peer members in mid-October.
It’s the 27th peer recovery center in the state, Bullard said. The closest such centers to Gloucester are located in Malden, Lawrence and Lowell.
In July, the foundation announced it had received a contract from the Massachusetts Bureau of Substance Addiction Services to open the center.
“The CORE is a place where someone in recovery can find support, fellowship and a sense of community and hope,” Bullard said.
To be able to bid on and secure the contract with the Massachusetts Bureau of Substance Addiction Services, Bullard credited the support of state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, Tarr, Mayor Greg Verga and other Cape Ann officials and local donors such as Mollie and John Byrnes, the Sunrise Fund and others. In addition, the Cummings Foundation pledged $100,000 over four years to The CORE.
“It is so important for people in recovery to have a place like this where there won’t be any judgment, where they will meet people where they are at,” said Joanne Peterson, founder of the nonprofit organization Learn to Cope Inc., which facilitates peer-led support groups for families of those struggling with addiction and is a partner of the CCB Foundation.
Ferrante said the Bullards did not let their family tragedy crush them.
“Instead you said, ‘We are going to take this tragedy and in Cory’s name we are going to something that potentially saves the lives of so many people in our community,’ and you did that and you made that commitment,” she said.
What’s ahead
Plans call for the center to have employ four full-time employees and a part-timer when it opens.
Molly Derr, the center’s director, said, “We will be providing a space for peers to interact with one another.” The center will also provide the possibility of groups meeting there.
“We are member-driven, so what we are going to provide will be determined by the membership,” Derr said.
This may include recovery support groups, trauma-informed yoga classes, meditations, or support for people in recovery looking for work.
Derr said the center will also have partnerships with other entities and organizations that will come to the center to do presentations and classes.
“It provides another tool in Gloucester’s toolkit to deal with substance abuse disorder,” said Tito Rodriguez, the Community Impact Unit’s community navigator.
