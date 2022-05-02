The Cat in the Hat and Star Trek’s Captain Picard were among the characters attending Sawyer Free Library’s first comic convention, GloCon 2022, on Sunday, but they were outnumbered by members of the 501st New England Legion.
The 501st Legion is a worldwide Star Wars costuming organization comprised of and operated by Star Wars fans. Visiting Gloucester were Yoda, Storm Troopers and the Mandalorian.
Gloucester comic artist Mark Parisi was also on hand, talking about his strip “Off The Mark,” which appears in The Times, and his “Marty Pants” graphic novels.
The free, all-ages event celebrated comics and graphic novels as art, literature and pop culture, and showcased the library’s graphic novel and comic book collections.